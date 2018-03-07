Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie Concert Tickets for Pepsi Center in Denver

The Twins of Evil Tour with Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie Coming To Pepsi Center In Denver on August 20, 2018.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2018 --Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson will bring The Twins of Evil Tour to Pepsi Center in Denver on August 20, 2018.
Stub.Tickets sells Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie Tickets in Denver at Pepsi Center.
Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson announced The Twins of Evil tour on Tuesday March 6, 2018 beginning in the summer of 2018.
In a recent Facebook post Marilyn Mason shared his excitement by saying, "Marilyn Manson & Rob Zombie announce the TWINS OF EVIL: The Second Coming Tour 2018! Presale begins March 19th / General on sale March 24th."
Rob Zombie released his debut solo album Hellbilly Deluxe in 1998. Over the course of his career he has six studio albums, three compilation albums, two remix albums, two live albums, one video album, 14 singles, and eight promotional singles. Rob Zombie rose to fame as a member of the heavy metal band White Zombie.
Marilyn Manson released his debut album, Portrait of an American Family in 1994. He quickly rose to fame with his shock rock antics and numerous controversies. Over the course of his career he has released 10 studio albums and has won nearly 25 music awards. These awards include the Icon Award, Rock Album of the Year and Best Metal Act.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 24, 2018. Fans can find them anytime before or after March 24th at Stub.Tickets.
The Twins of Evil with Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie Tour Dates
07/11 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran's United
07/21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
07/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
08/12 – Darien lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood
08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
08/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360
08/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater
08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion
08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater
About Stub.Tickets
Stub.Tickets is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.6/5.
Stub.Tickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Stub.Tickets
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@stub.tickets
Website: stub.tickets/Rob-Zombie