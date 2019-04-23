Mary J. Blige and Nas Tickets on Sale for PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte at Event.Tickets

Mary J. Blige and Nas tour tickets for PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2019 --Mary J. Blige and Nas is hitting the road for a 22 date North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC on July 24, 2019.
Mary J. Blige and Nas Tour Live in Charlotte, NC
Mary J. Blige and Nas announced their tour dates on April 16, 2019 as part of their North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Kansas City, St. Louis and Dallas.
About Mary J. Blige
Mary J. Blige began her career as a backup singer on Uptown Records in 1989. Since then she has released 13 studio albums. Eight of her albums have achieved multi-platinum status. She has sold over 80 million records, won nine Grammy Awards, and was the first person ever to be nominated for acting and songwriting in the same year.
Mary J. Blige was excited to announce her first tour with Nas she called him a prophet. She said, "He's always been the person with the message. He's just always been a great person. He's very into what he is doing. He has a lot of integrity and his life shows that."
Mary J. Blige and Nas, Tour Dates
July 11 – West Palm Beach FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheater at the S. Florida Fairgrounds
July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheater
July 16 – Atlanta, GA @ Candace Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
July 20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
July 21 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
July 28 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 31 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
August 2 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion
August 3 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
August 6 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
August 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
August 14 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
August 20 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Ampitheater
August 22 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
August 25 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Toscaloosa Amphitheater
August 31 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joeseph's Health Amphitheater
September 1 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
September 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
