Matchbox Twenty Tickets on Sale for Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR at Stub.Center

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2017 --Award winning rock band, Matchbox Twenty, will bring their A Brief History Of Everything Tour to Walmart AMP in Rogers, AR on August 7.
Matchbox Twenty announced tour dates on March 27, 2017 for Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas. Other Matchbox Twenty 20th anniversary summer tour dates include Oklahoma City, Birmingham and Nashville.
Matchbox Twenty is performing with Counting Crows on their A Brief History Of Everything Tour. Lead singer of Matchbox Twenty, Rob Thomas told Pollstar in a recent interview, "No matter what I will ever do, nothing feels like home as much as playing these songs with these guys and it never will. And, I can't wait to spend another summer out there on the road with the Counting Crows."
In 1996, Matchbox Twenty released their debut album, Yourself or Someone Like You. The album was an instant success for the band. It was certified Platinum 12 times. Over the course of their career they have won several awards. These awards include two Grammy's, two American Music Awards and a People's Choice Award.
Matchbox Twenty Tour Dates
July 12 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena
July 14 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
July 16 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
July 18 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 19 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
July 21 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 22 – Paso Robles, CA @ California Mid-State Fair Grandstand (California Mid-State Fair)
July 24 – Murphys, CA @ Ironstone Amphitheatre
July 26 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort Theatre
July 28 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
July 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
July 31 – Inglewood, CA @ Forum
Aug. 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Oklahoma City Zoo Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Aug. 9 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Aug. 12 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
Aug. 19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place
Aug. 20 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 22 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 23 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater At Virginia Beach
Aug. 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 26 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 28 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 29 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 31 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater
Sept. 2 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 3 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 6 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 8 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 9 – Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
Sept. 11 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
Sept. 12 – Burgettstown, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion
Sept. 14 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
Sept. 16 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino
Sept. 17 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 21 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 23 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 24 – Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center
Sept. 26 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 27 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
Sept. 30 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 1 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion At The Irving Music Factory
