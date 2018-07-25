Maxwell Tickets on Sale for Fox Theatre in Detroit at Event.Tickets

Maxwell 50 Intimate Nights Live Tour Tickets for Fox Theatre in Detroit on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/25/2018 --Maxwell is hitting the road for a 50 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI on December 1.
Maxwell announced his 50 Intimate Nights Live Tour dates on July 23, 2018 as part of his North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Atlanta, Chicago and Boston
About Maxwell
Maxwell released his debut album, Maxwell's Urban Hang Suite, in 1996. That record was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album. Over the course of his career he has recorded five studio albums. He has won nearly a dozen music awards including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, Best R&B Album and Best R&B Song. His albums have been certified Platinum seven times.
Maxwell Tour Dates
9/27 - Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
9/28 - Durham, NC - The Art of Cool Festival
9/29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Heinz Hall
10/4 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/5 - National Harbor, MD - The Theater at MGM National Harbor
10/6 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion
10/8 - Norfolk, VA - Chrysler Hall
10/9 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/10 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium
10/12 - Atlanta, GA - State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/13 - Jacksonville, FL - Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts | Moran Theatre
10/14 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre
10/16 - Orlando, FL - Dr Phillips Center
10/17 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at the Event Center
10/18 - St. Petersburg, FL - Mahaffey Theater
10/20 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Concert Hall
10/21 -- Jackson, MS -- Thalia Mara Hall
10/24 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre
10/25 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre
10/27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/28 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10/29 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
11/1 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre
11/2 - San Diego, CA - Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
11/3 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
11/4 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl @ Palms Casino Resort
11/8 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre
11/9 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre
11/10 - Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater
11/14 - Kansas City, MO - Arrest Bank Theatre at The Midland
11/15 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
11/18 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
11/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
11/21 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
11/23 - Louisville, KY - Louisville Palace
11/24 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live
11/26 - Toronto, ON - Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
11/28 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
11/29 - Westbury, NY - NYCB Theatre At Westbury
12/1 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
12/2 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
12/3 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
12/5 - Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
12/7 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
12/8 - Upper Darby, PA - Tower Theater
12/9 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
