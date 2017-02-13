Metallica Tickets on Sale for Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO at Stub.Center

Metallica WorldWired Tickets for Busch Stadium in St. Louis On Sale at Stub.Center
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2017 --Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band, Metallica, will bring their WorldWired Tour to Busch Stadium in St. Louis, MO on June 4th.
Stub.Center sells Metallica tickets at Busch Stadium St. Louis.
Metallica announced tour dates following their Grammy performance for Moth Into Flame. Other Hardwired World Tour dates include Chicago, Denver and Houston.
Metallica has been hinting about a tour on Facebook heavily since Friday February 10th. Guitarist, Kirk Hammett told Blabbermouth in a recent interview, "I mean, we've done European tours, Asian tours, South American tours, but we have not done a proper American tour as of late. So we're very, very excited about it, and we're very excited to be able to do it bringing new material to all our fans out there."
In 1981, Metallica formed as a band as one of the original four heavy metal bands. Over the course of their career they have sold more albums than any other American heavy metal band. When the band released it's self-titled album, better known as the Black album, it was a turning point for Metallica and metal music. That album brought the whole genre into the mainstream masses.
Fans can find Metallica tickets at Busch Stadium in St. Louis at Stub.Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday February 17 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at Stub.Center.
Metallica – WorldWired Tour
May 10 - Baltimore, MD @ M&T Bank Stadium
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
May 14 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
May 17 - Uniondale, NY @ New Coliseum -
May 19 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium
May 21 - Columbus, OH @ Rock On The Range Festival
June 4 - St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
June 7 - Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field
June 11 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
June 14 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
June 16 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium
June 18 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
July 5 - Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
July 7 - Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
July 9 - Atlanta, GA @ Suntrust Park
July 12 - Detroit, MI @ Comercia Park
July 14 - Quebec City, QC-@Festival D'Ete -
July 16 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
July 19 - Montreal, QB @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
July 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl
August 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ University of Phoenix Stadium
August 6 - San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
August 9 - Seattle, WA @ Centurylink Field
August 14 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place
August 16 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
About Stub.Center
Stub.Center is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer:
Stub.Center is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Stub.Center
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@stub.center
Website: www.stub.center/Metallica