Monarch Brands Becomes a Wholesale Supplier of Power Towels & Microfiber Cloth for Any Industry

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2020 --With their sites set on hotels, restaurants, vacation locales, and large corporations in need of microfiber towels to make venues sing with clean, Monarch Brands ups the ante on their services. Formerly a retail operation alone, the widely-recognized Philadelphia company now announces the wholesale arm of their burgeoning business. On-point to provide wholesale towels made of microfiber for myriad cleaning purposes, Monarch Brands brings a more sanitary, greens solution to the fore. One such product is the newly-launched Power Towel. The absorbent towel is designed to last with virgin fiber that employs the maximum amount of loops to support its top-shelf look and feel for gyms, clubs, or spas.



Manufacturing everything from the yarn to final stitching in-house, the wholesale supplier of microfiber cloths wants to create partnerships with the business sector, healthcare, hospitality, commercial laundries, and numerous other industries.



