Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/24/2019 --Louise and Monique Alvarez, the Cuban 'Laverne & Chur-lee', are warming hearts and igniting laughter as they spread the holiday cheer a la Cuban-style! Their version of "The Twelve Days of Christmas" has garnered nearly 2,000 combined views in less than three days by sheer sharing. The grandmother-granddaughter duo enlisted the help of Ryan Rodriguez and the local Hialeah community during filming of "Abuela's 12 Days of Christmas (Cuban-Style)!!!" Their online presence lives @MyAbuelaInMiami.



Louise, who turns 91 years old in January 2020, is beginning the new year realizing her lifelong dream of being an entertainer--when she least expected it! "Never in my life did I think I'd be getting to do this in my life now, I'm 90! But as long as my legs work, I'll keep moving," says Louise. "I believe you gotta live in the moment…enjoy today, take the best of the present moment, and you can be as young as you want to feel."



The duo's dynamic creativity was born after the passing of Louise's husband. Louise and Monique began making funny videos as a way to cope. Louise, a 45-year resident of Hialeah and career nail technician, kept her dream of entertaining a secret until recently. She is living her dream by making videos that are bringing her and others back to their Cuban roots.



The warm reception of locals to participate made for its success. The video was filmed against the vibrant backdrop of acclaimed street art in the emerging Leah Arts District in the city of Hialeah—a predominantly Cuban and Latino city neighbouring Miami, Florida.



"In a time when the political climate is so tense, a little bit of comedy and a lot of love…or as Celia Cruz would say, azúcar can go a long way," says filmmaker Monique Alvarez. "Seeing my Cuban abuela take on this challenge at her age is inspiring…she is a light!"



The funny video lovingly represents the Cuban community's culture and vitality by delivering a heartfelt tune that all can tap their feet to. Its rapidly growing audience responds to a cliché' clearly proven true: age is just a number. According to Louise, "Be yourself. I don't care how old I am. I want to feel good. And do what I can do for others."



