New Minde App Creating Waves, Helping People Meet New Friends Made Simple

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2016 --The Minde app, designed to break social barriers of meeting new friends in public places, which officially launched its Kickstarter campaign on June 1, 2016, has already been funded 100 percent, according to Richard Fisler, co-founder of Minde, a Los Angeles-based company's and whose goal is simple "To create conversations."



"People are eager to meet new friends, and that's where we want to help" stated Richard Fisler, co-founder of the Minde App.



Within the first two weeks of the Minde app's online launch, the app gained over 4,000 likes and followers on social media.



"Our app is being created to connect our users to any other Minde users within 150 feet of their phone's location," said Richard, who has been developing the application since early 2015.



Explaining one of the functions of the Minde app, Richard pointed out that if a Minde user is within close proximity of someone else, he or she will be able to see the other person's profile and are able to message that person, right through the app.



"If you or the other user go outside the 150 feet radius, that connection is lost. With Minde, you are able to start a conversation with the people around you, without having to be face to face," explained Richard, co-founded Minde, a former Finance Manager with over ten years in sales and finance.



Designed to break social barriers of meeting new people, the Minde app has been gaining popularity in all market segments, according to Richard, and states the Minde app is unbiased and an equal opportunity application that works for anyone looking for someone new to talk to.



"We have had positive feedback from all ages and genders," Richard states. "The application is designed to make new friends, and that's something that isn't too easy for most people."



Many people have a difficult time starting a conversation with another person in public. "Walking up to someone and asking them any question could be viewed in so many different ways," noted Richard, who believes their Minde app is now head and shoulders of its competitors: Tinder, Snapchat, and Facebook.



Even though the Minde app has plenty of competition, each application has with their own strength and weakness. "Close competitors are Facebook, Snapchat, and Tinder," Richard stated. "Our application is simpler to use than typical meeting applications. Safer because the other user will have to be within a small distance, and the user is able to see if that person is who they say they are. Secure because that conversation will only last while each person is near the other."



"With the Minde app, the user is able to see the other person's profile picture, and able to make a decision right then and right there. There is no waiting game with our application," assured Richard.



