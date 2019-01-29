Newly-Launched Eat Cheap Plans to Be the "Wikipedia of Food and Drink Deals"

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2019 --Eat Cheap (www.eatcheap.co) includes all the functionality users are familiar with and the design that will guide them to the best food deals in their cities. But there's another reason why supporters of this 130-backer strong Kickstarter campaign will want to take advantage of the 10 days left on the campaign clock. Not only are deals crowdsourced by locals within the city but users get to "vote" on which deals are actually true, worthy and the best bang for your buck.



This makes Eat Cheap a fully-crowdsourced model, from start to finish. The power of the crowd is inherent in every moment and decision of Eat Cheap, which makes sense, given its stated aim to be the "Wikipedia of Food Deals". At the same time, the sleek and simple functionality always guides the user, never allowing them to stray too far from the objective: sharing, collecting and updating the best food deals.



While Eat Cheap has made its presence felt in four cities so far, all development dollars raised will account for its plans to be accessible to 40 million people in 2019. So far, the app's reputation has preceded itself, managing to create a network that is accessible to users looking to find great deals, and restaurants and bar managers looking to "share" their deals.



That's why the functionality of Eat Cheap is simple. It acts like a portal where anyone can "add or update" deals. There are also local ambassadors that work with the founders of Eat Cheap to onboard new cities. A part of the new features, when users open up the app, they will be instantly presented with the best deals that are closest to them. The objective being reducing the number of clicks a user has to take to find deals.



Eat Cheap relies on users in more ways than one. Aiming to be the Wikipedia of Food Deals is simply the first step — in order to maintain the accuracy and authenticity of its crowd-sourced information, the app will give users a chance to "deal score". Essentially, they will be able to vote on the best deals, so any offer marked as a "Top Deal" by the app is also the one that has the highest user score. This also makes Eat Cheap the unofficial "Google" of good deals since it relies on user-generated information and verification, much in the way Google Maps relies on information about accidents and red light cameras.



These new features are at the heart of the app's redevelopment and relaunch timeline, which focuses on bringing in a total of 30 to 40 cities this year. The release in April and May relies on onboarding new cities, user feedback on the new features, and at this stage, support through the Kickstarter campaign.



To reward backers, the design and development team behind Eat Cheap's second version plans to give away plenty of bonuses including private invites to work and collaborate with the team ($500 USD), an invitation to the launch party on a private yacht ($250 USD), and a "Co-Founder" hoody and "Thank You!" video ($100 USD), to name a few. Besides good deals, Eat Cheap is providing opportunities for foodies to moonlight as founders. Not a bad trade.