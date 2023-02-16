On Air Parking Announces New Parking Market Near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2023 --On Air Parking, the low-price leader of city and airport parking, is excited to announce the launch of a new parking market in Fort Lauderdale, FL near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) for only $2.99 per day.



"We're excited to open up new parking for travelers in Fort Lauderdale," said On Air Parking CEO, Patrick Murray. "We look forward to offering Florida our 5-star parking services!"



Along with parking in Fort Lauderdale, FL, On Air Parking also offers city and monthly parking in certain locations. Whatever your parking needs, On Air Parking has you covered.



On Air Parking is dedicated to finding the cheapest off-airport parking that is both convenient and safe for everyone who travels. Complimentary shuttles are always available to take travelers to and from the airport to take one less stress off your mind.



This San Francisco-based startup first opened its doors in 2016 with its flagship locations of Denver, Atlanta, and Chicago. Since then, On Air Parking has seen amazing growth and now offers its services at major airports all across the country.



To learn more or purchase local airport parking, visit https://www.onairparking.com/.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical by offering affordable off-airport parking options via reservations through their website and by phone. This San Francisco-based startup is present in 77 markets nationally and guarantees 5-star parking at the lowest rates you'll find anywhere else. They offer free shuttle services to and from the airport and free cancellations, no questions asked. To purchase off-airport parking that's guaranteed and near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.