Ozzy Osbourne Will Bring No More Tours 2 Tour to Pepsi Center in Denver

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2018 --The Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, will bring his No More Tours 2 tour to Pepsi Center in Denver on Oct. 2, 2018.
Ozzy Osbourne announced his No More Tours 2 tour on Feb. 6, 2018 beginning in the spring of 2018.
Ozzy Osbourne recently told Rolling Stone, "I've experienced fantastic things; it's been an incredible journey. I just need to slow it down a little. I enjoy being a grandfather, and I don't want to go through another generation of Osbournes without seeing them grow up." He went on to say, "I'm not retiring. It's 'No More Tours,' so I'm just not doing world tours anymore. I'm still going to be doing gigs, but I'm not going on tour for six months at a time anymore. I'd like to spend some time at home."
Ozzy Osbourne started his career with Black Sabbath, who wrapped up their farewell tour in 2016. After Ozzy was fired from Black Sabbath in 1979 he went on to have one the most successful careers in metal music. In 1980 he released his debut album, Blizzard of Ozz. Since then he has released 10 additional studio albums. Throughout his career he has sold over 100 million albums.
Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 Tour Dates
4/27 - Jacksonville, FL @ Welcome to Rockville*
4/29 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FortRock *
8/30 - Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
9/1 - Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater
9/4 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
9/6 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
9/8 - Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Amphitheatre
9/10 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
9/12 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
9/14 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
9/16 - Cuyahoga Falls OH @ Blossom Music Center
9/19 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Center
9/21 - Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
9/23 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
9/26 - Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
9/28 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9/30 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/2 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/4 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
10/6 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/9 - Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
10/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/13 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
