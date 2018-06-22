Panic! at the Disco Tickets on Sale for Sprint Center in Kansas City at Event.Tickets

Panic! At The Disco Pray for the Wicked Tour Tickets for Sprint Center in Kansas City on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2018 --Panic! At The Disco, is hitting the road for a 55 city North American tour with support from ARIZONA, Hayley Kiyoko and Two Feet. One of the most anticipated tour stops is at Sprint Center in Kansas City on Feb 2, 2019.
Panic At The Disco Live in Kansas City
Panic! At The Disco announced their Pray for the Wicked Leg Two Tour dates on June 13, 2018 as part of their North American tour. Other North American tour dates include Chicago, Denver and Boston.
In 2004, lead singer Brand Urie started Panic! At The Disco in Las Vegas. A year later they released their debut album, A Fever You Can't Sweat Out, was released. In 2006, they won an MTV Video Music Award for Video of the Year.
Pray For The Wicked is the band's follow up album to the 2016 hit record Death Of A Bachelor. That album featured hit songs like "Victorious," "Don't Threaten Me With A Good Time" and "Death of a Bachelor."
Fans can find Panic! At The Disco tickets at Sprint Center in Kansas City at Event.Tickets. Tickets can be purchased any time without a membership at Event.Tickets.
Pray for the Wicked Tour Leg One
7/11/2018 — Minneapolis, MN @Target Center
7/13/2018 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
7/14/2018 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
7/15/2018 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
7/17/2018 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
7/18/2018 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
7/20/2018 — Uniondale, NY @ NYCB Live: Nassau Coliseum
7/21/2018 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
7/22/2018 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
7/24/2018 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
7/25/2018 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
7/27/2018 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
7/28/2018 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
7/29/2018 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
7/31/2018 — Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
8/1/2018 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
8/3/2018 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
8/4/2018 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
8/5/2018 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
8/7/2018 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
8/8/2018 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
8/10/2018 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
8/11/2018 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
8/12/2018 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
8/14/2018 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
8/15/2018 — Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
8/17/2018 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
8/18/2018 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Pray for the Wicked Tour North American Leg Two
1/10/2019 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
1/12/2019 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
1/13/2019 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
1/15/2019 — Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
1/16/2019 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
1/18/2019 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
1/19/2019 — Providence, RI @ Dunkin' Donuts Center
1/20/2019 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
1/22/2019 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
1/23/2019 — Charlottesville, VA @John Paul Jones Arena
1/25/2019 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
1/26/2019 — Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
1/27/2019 — Milwaukee, WI @ Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
1/29/2019 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena
1/30/2019 — Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
02/01/2019 — Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
02/02/2019 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
02/04/2019 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
02/05/2019 — Saint Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/06/2019 — Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
02/08/2019 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
02/09/2019 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
2/12/2019 — Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
2/14/2019 — Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
2/15/2019 — Inglewood, CA @The Forum
2/16/2019 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
2/19/2019 — Oakland, CA @ ORACLE Arena
2/20/2019 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
