Paul McCartney Tickets on Sale for Centre Bell in Monteral at Event.Tickets

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2018 --Paul McCartney, is hitting the road for a five city tour that includes stops in Canada and Austin City Limits Music Festival. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Centre Bell in Montreal, QC on September 20.
Paul McCartney Freshen Up Tour Live in Montreal, QC
Paul McCartney announced his Freshen Up Tour dates on July 3, 2018 as part of his warm up to more North American tour dates to come. Other Freshen Up tour dates include Quebec, Winnipeg and Edmonton.
About Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney is well known as the bass player and singer from The Beatles. After leaving the band in 1970 he pursued a solo career and formed another band called Wings. Over the course of his career he is a two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, 18-time Grammy Award winner, 32 of his songs have reached the Billboard Hot 100 and became knighted by the Queen of England for his service in music.
Paul McCartney is set to release his seventeenth studio album in September titled Egypt Station. The first track on the album is titled Freshen Up.
Paul McCartney 2018 Tour Dates
09/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
09/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place
09/30 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/5 - Austin City Limits Festival Weekend 1 @ Ziller Park
10/12 - Austin City Limits Festival Weekend 2 @ Ziller Park
