Paul McCartney Tickets on Sale for INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita at Stub.Center

Paul McCartney to Perform Live for the First Time in Wichita.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/26/2017 --Music icon, Paul McCartney, will bring his "One on One" tour to INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS on July 19.
Paul McCartney announced tour dates on April 25, 2017 for INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. Other tour stops for Paul McCartney tour dates include Des Moines, Omaha and Detroit.
Paul McCartney has always been fascinated with the crowds he is playing for. Recently, he told Rolling Stone, "It's always held a fascination for me, getting up in front of people and performing. From the beginning, I was trying to figure it out: What's the best way to keep true to yourself yet have people on your side?"
Paul McCartney has been recognized as one of the most successful song writers and performers of all time. He is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee, as a member of the Beatles and as a solo artist. Over the course of his career he has won 21 Grammy Awards and was knighted by the Queen of England for his services to music.
Paul McCartney 2017 Tour Dates:
04/25 – Tokyo, JP @ Budokan
04/27 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
04/29 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
04/30 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome
07/05 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
07/10 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/13 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
07/19 – Bossier City, IA @ CenturyLink Center
07/19 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
07/21 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
07/23 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
07/25 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/11 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/15 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/23 – Syracuse, NY @ Carrier Dome
09/26 – Uniondale, NY @ NYCB LIVE's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
10/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
