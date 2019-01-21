Phish Tickets on Sale for PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte at Event.Tickets

Phish summer arena Tour Tickets for PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2019 --Phish is hitting the road for a 13 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC on June 21, 2019.
Phish summer arena tour live in Charlotte, NC
Event.Tickets sells Phish tickets at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte.
Phish announced their summer arena Tour dates on January 9, 2019 as part of their North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include St. Louis, Camden and Boston.
About Phish
Phish is a rock band known for their jam band style or music. They formed in 1983 in their hometown of Burlington, Vermont. Three years later they released their debut self-titled album. Phish is well known for their live shows. They were one of the first bands to openly allow fans to record their concerts. Over the course of their career they have sold over 8 million albums and DVD's in the U.S. In 1998, Rolling Stone magazine described them as "the most important band of the '90's.
Fans can find Phish tickets at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte at Event.Tickets. Tickets go on sale on Friday January 25, 2019 and can be purchased any time before then without a membership at Event.Tickets.
Phish 2019 Tour Dates
06/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
06/12 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
06/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/19 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/23 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/25 – Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
06/26 – Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
06/28 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/29 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
06/30 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
07/02 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/03 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/06 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
07/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/12 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/13 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
07/14 – East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
08/30 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park
08/31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park
09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park
About Event.Tickets
Event.Tickets is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved customer satisfaction rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Event.Tickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Event.Tickets
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Event.Tickets
Website: Event.Tickets/Phish