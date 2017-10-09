Pink Tickets on Sale for Moda Center in Portland, or at Stub.Tickets

Pink Announces Beautiful Trauma Tour In Portland, OR at Moda Center
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2017 --Pop music superstar, Pink, will bring her Beautiful Trauma tour to Moda Center in Portland, OR on May 15, 2018.
Pink announced her Beautiful Trauma tour on Thursday Oct. 5, 2017 beginning in the spring of 2018.
Pink shared her excitement on her Facebook page saying "Proud to Announce the #BeautifulTraumaTour! Kicking off March 2018." She added, "Presale Starts Oct 10th. General On Sale Starts Oct 13th."
Pink, released her first album Can't Take Me Home in 2000. Over the course of her career she has won 100 music awards and counting, sold nearly 40 million albums worldwide, and changed influenced many pop stars.
Beautiful Trauma Tour Dates
March 1, 2018 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 3, 2018 - Wichita, KS @ Intrust Bank Arena
March 5, 2018 - Tulsa, OK @ Bok Center
March 6, 2018 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 9, 2018 - Chicago, IL @ United Center
March 12, 2018 - St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
March 14, 2018 - St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
March 15, 2018 - Kansas City, MO @Sprint Center
March 17, 2018 - Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 18, 2018 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
March 20, 2018 - Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
March 23, 2018 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
March 25, 2018 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
March 27, 2018 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
March 28, 2018 - Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
April 4, 2018 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
April 7, 2018 - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
April 9, 2018 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
April 13, 2018 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
April 14, 2018 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 16, 2018 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)
April 19, 2018 - Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
April 21, 2018 - Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
April 24, 2018 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
April 25, 2018 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
April 28, 2018 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
May 1, 2018 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
May 8, 2018 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
May 9, 2018 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 12, 2018 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 13, 2018 - Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
May 15, 2018 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
May 18, 2018 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
May 22, 2018 - Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
May 23, 2018 - Ontario, CA @ Citizens Business Bank Arena
May 25, 2018 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
May 26, 2018 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
May 28, 2018 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
May 31, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
June 2, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
