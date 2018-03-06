Pippa of London Manufactures Natural, Organic and Good for You Makeup

Glasgow, Scotland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Pippa of London Stuns With Introduction of New Obsidian Carbon Eyeliner Range



Pippa of London, the famous British cosmetics brand with a reputation for trendsetting design and high quality products, has introduced its latest eyeliner range for Spring 2018, Obsidian Carbon. What sets the new Obsidian Carbon range apart is the incredible consistency of quality and the inspirational ideas of renowned designer Antonio Deluca, developed exclusively for Pippa of London.



Pippa of London's design lead Antonio Deluca says: "The opportunity to develop new ideas for a forward thinking company was impossible to resist. The new Obsidian Carbon range of eyeliners we have created is not only going to inspire our customers, but also delight them with consistency of colour and quality as well as a modern, ethical approach to cosmetics. The name 'Obsidian Carbon' invokes both traditional and cutting edge influences with memories of early 20th century carbon-infused products as well as the fusion of old and new in Obsidian, an ancient material that looks like it belongs in the far future."



Every product in the Pippa of London Obsidian Carbon eyeliner range is manufactured ethically and uses only natural ingredients, its completely natural. The launch of the Obsidian Carbon range is in line with the company's traditional Spring window and follows the recent success enjoyed by Pippa of London around the world with its Magic Star eyeshadow selection.



About Pippa of London

Pippa of London is a leading British cosmetics brand available around the world. With a wide range of iconic products, Pippa of London blends experience and knowledge of the cosmetics industry with a keen eye for the latest trends to develop cosmetics products with styles both current and enduring. Pippa of London uses the latest production techniques to ensure consistency of colour and quality and their innovative design team, led by Antonio Deluca, take inspiration from a wide range of sources to keep Pippa of London's product range on-trend and their customers inspired and satisfied.



For more information, please visit https://www.pippaoflondon.co.uk.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Pippa of London

Email: hello@pippaoflondon.co.uk

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website: https://www.pippaoflondon.co.uk