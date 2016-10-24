Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2016 --IBMH Corporation has announced the broadening of its reach to give American business owners a new advantage. Streamlining the sourcing and purchasing of furniture fittings, as well as door and cabinet hardware, the procurement specialists will now bolster American retailers' bottom line. How so? With the luxury of feeling as if they have their own purchasing office in China. Now, thanks to a new office opening in Chile, IBMH Corp. supplies the American marketplace with procurement specialists outfitted with reputable Chinese manufacturers. Thus, IBMH Corp. assures all imported products arrive with optimal quality so American companies can focus on other integral parts of their booming businesses.



So how does IBMH Corp. streamline the sourcing and purchasing process for American retailers? Simply stated, they leave no stone unturned. They locate and negotiate for their clients in order to find manufacturers in China that will meet their specific needs. Then, they follow the manufacturing process on site to find errors before final payment is made. This is done with frequent quality control checks and a comprehensive final quality assessment before the product leaves the manufacturer.



IBMH Corp.'s CEO, Jose Duque, said of the expansion, "We're very happy we can offer this tremendous service to American businesses. The new office in Santiago de Chile will allow us to become an intricate part of the structure of our American client's companies. It's integral that we treat the product as if it were our own. That includes assuring that manufacturing is done at a fair market value and deadlines are met."



About IBMH Corporation, Ltd.

IBMH Corporation, Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou City, China and provides the marketplace with purchasing management and quality control services. Purchasing agent specialists, the company has extensive experience in procurement in the Asian market.



