Producer Anthony Jabre Moves Ahead in Development with Crime Thriller "Rites of Men"

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2018 --Anthony Jabre, the CEO and founder of Vedette Finance, has produced a wide range of films and projects. With his experience and leadership, the Vedette Finance Film Fund has expanded its capital, assets, and IP content; with a new slate of films currently in development.



Amongst the slate of films in development, is the well awaited crime thriller screenplay "Rites of Men" written by Oscar nominated writer Jonathan Herman, "Straight Outta Compton" co-writer and "Scarface" remake writer. The feature film chronicles the story of a man and his tireless quest to find his teenage son's killers. As he seeks revenge, he becomes a better person and finds the strength to forgive. Anthony Jabre is set to produce alongside veteran producer Bob Cooper, of Landscape Entertainment.



Earlier releases include "The Angriest Man in Brooklyn", starring Robin Williams, Mila Kunis, and Melissa Leo; "The Face of an Angel", starring Kate Beckinsale, Daniel Bruhl, and Cara Delevingne, and "Heist", starring Robert De Niro, Dave Bautista, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. More recent films include, Martin Scorsese's "Silence", starring Liam Neeson, Adam Driver, and Andrew Garfield; and "Aftermath", starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.



One of Anthony Jabre's latest projects is the soon to be released film "Gotti" starring John Travolta, Kelly Preston and Stacy Keach. "Gotti" is the story of New York City's most infamous mobster, the head of the Gambino crime family, John Gotti. It recounts his bloody rise to power, and his eventual demise, through the narration of a series of flashbacks. The movie is currently scheduled for worldwide release on June 15th, 2018.



About Vedette Finance

Anthony Jabre founded Vedette Finance as a premier film financing firm headquartered in Los Angeles. With his wide reaching international network, Anthony Jabre has expanded the company's library to include films in all stages of development, continuing an output of high quality film releasing.