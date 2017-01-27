Queen with Adam Lambert Tickets on Sale – Pepsi Center Denver, CO 2017 at MTC

Discount Queen and Adam Lambert Concert Tickets on Sale for Pepsi Center Denver 2017 at MTC
Jackson Heights, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2017 --Roll Hall of Fame rock group, Queen with special guest Adam Lambert, will bring their tour to the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO on Thursday July 6, 2017.
MasterTicket.Center sells Queen tickets at Pepsi Center in Denver, CO.
Queen announced tour dates on January 26, 2017 for their North American Tour. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Omaha, Kansas City and Chicago.
In 2009, Adam Lambert was on the hit TV show American Idol. During the show Lambert performed alongside Queen guitarist Brian May and Drummer Roger Taylor. The remaining members of Queen were so impressed with Lambert's voice that shortly after the performance Queen started playing one off shows with Lambert. Brian May told Billboard, "He doesn't have to try. He is a natural, in the same way that Freddie was," he said, adding, "We didn't look for this guy, [but] suddenly he's there, and he can sing all of those lines. ... He doesn't imitate; he just does his own thing."
In 2001 Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have also had "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You" and "We are the Champions" inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Fans can find Queen concert tickets for Pepsi Center in Denver at MasterTicket.Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday February 3 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at MasterTicket.Center.
Queen Tour Dates
June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena
June 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
June 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
June 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
July 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
July 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
July 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills
July 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
July 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
July 28 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center
July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 31 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center
August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
August 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
