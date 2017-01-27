Queen with Adam Lambert Tickets on Sale – Pepsi Center Denver, CO 2017 at MTC

Jackson Heights, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2017 --Roll Hall of Fame rock group, Queen with special guest Adam Lambert, will bring their tour to the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO on Thursday July 6, 2017.



MasterTicket.Center sells Queen tickets at Pepsi Center in Denver, CO.



Queen announced tour dates on January 26, 2017 for their North American Tour. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Omaha, Kansas City and Chicago.



In 2009, Adam Lambert was on the hit TV show American Idol. During the show Lambert performed alongside Queen guitarist Brian May and Drummer Roger Taylor. The remaining members of Queen were so impressed with Lambert's voice that shortly after the performance Queen started playing one off shows with Lambert. Brian May told Billboard, "He doesn't have to try. He is a natural, in the same way that Freddie was," he said, adding, "We didn't look for this guy, [but] suddenly he's there, and he can sing all of those lines. ... He doesn't imitate; he just does his own thing."



In 2001 Queen was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They have also had "Bohemian Rhapsody," "We Will Rock You" and "We are the Champions" inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.



Fans can find Queen concert tickets for Pepsi Center in Denver at MasterTicket.Center. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday February 3 at 10am. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at MasterTicket.Center.



Queen Tour Dates



June 23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

June 24 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

June 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

June 29 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

July 1 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena

July 2 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

July 4 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

July 6 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

July 8 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center

July 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

July 14 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

July 17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 20 – Detroit, MI @ The Palace of Auburn Hills

July 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

July 23 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

July 28 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center

July 30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 31 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center

August 2 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

August 4 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

August 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center



About MasterTicket.Center

MasterTicket.Center is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.6/5.



Disclaimer: MasterTicket.Center is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.



Media Contact

Company Name: MasterTicket.Center

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: info@masterticket.center

Website: http://www.masterticket.center/Queen