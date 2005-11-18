Blu Leaf Clothing Announces: The Art & Business of T-Shirts

Watts, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2005 -- Blu Leaf Clothing presents Blu Foundation’s “The Art & Business of T-shirt Design, Production and Merchandising” to local youth at Roy W. Roberts II Watts Willowbrook Boys & Grils Club 1339 East 120th Street Los Angeles 90059.



This November Blu Foundation’s “The Art & Business of T-Shirts” by Blu Leaf Clothing is one in a series of activities that shares practical information with local youth at the Roy W. Roberts II Watts Willowbrook Boys & Girls Club on how to design, produce and market t-shirt designs. Blu Leaf Clothing makes reinvesting into inner city communities part of their corporate policy.



Blu Foundation is the first program of its type launched by Blu Leaf Clothing in an effort to nurture the same community that has nurtured its visions. Blu Foundation exists to demonstrate to inner city youth, ways to cultivate natural talents and teach alternatives to sports and drugs as potential paths to success. “The Art & Business of T-Shirts” is a great example of this. Watts Summer Festival 2005 drew attention to Blu Leaf Clothing as a prevailing community force by its unwavering devotion to the festival as a sponsor and participant. That same community love and service comes to the Boys & Girl’s Club this November.



“The Boys & Girls Club goal is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those from disadvantaged circumstances, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.”



Boys & Girls Club Mission Statement



In sync with the Boys & Girls Club’s Mission Statement, Blu Leaf Clothing not only reinvests 8% of its revenues back into the community, but through Blu Foundation is investing in this nation’s greatest resource; our youth. Recognizing the oppressive, even criminal influences that face today’s inner city youth, DJ "Blu" Hird,and Clifford "Heat" Jordan, the pioneering forces behind Blu Leaf Clothing and Blu Foundation challenge the nation. The challenge is to stop ignoring these influences, take a positive stance and transform them into a “legitimate hustle.”



