Living Legends - Forts and Palaces Tour with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2015 --India's long history is brimming with countless tales of battles, conquest and domination. In the constant struggle for power, forts and fortified settlements were a potent symbol of authority. These magnificent secular edifices, invincible forts, palaces and mansions narrate innumerable stories of valor, romance, chivalry and tragedies that befell the region. Built during the medieval period, these formidable forts were constructed as a defense mechanism to keep the enemy away. These living legends have been witness to the rise and fall of many fortunes and kingdoms; today they stand testimony to the bygone era of indulgence, elegance and royalty.



Most of India is dotted with grand forts and opulent palaces especially Rajasthan , Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka , which is home to some of the most prominent and spectacular fortifications.



With the advent of the British Raj, there was a need for security against local kings as well as European nations, leading to the construction of forts such as the Mumbai Fort, Fort William in Kolkata and Fort St. George in Chennai. In fact the Agra Fort and the Red Fort in Delhi have been recognized by UNESCO as World Heritage sites amongst others.



The Rajput rulers in royal Rajasthan were prolific builders who left behind a legacy of some of the most imposing and awe-inspiring structures which were the formal seat of these courageous warriors. Enduring the harsh environs, the desert winds and the oppressive heat of the scorching sun they have stood unshakable against many a –sieges. Retaining the splendor and their old allure, they are open to the public to showcase the rich heritage and splendid architectural prowress.



Many of these palatial palaces have been converted to heritage hotels for guests to experience the magic and grandeur of India's imperial past.



Many of these palatial palaces have been converted to heritage hotels for guests to experience the magic and grandeur of India's imperial past.



Amongst the most prominent ones to see are the Red fort, Agra fort, Amber fort, The Lake Palace, Kumbhalgarh fort, the Jaisalmer Fort and the mighty Mehrangarh fort at Jodhpur. This tour takes the clients on a mesmerizing journey through these formidable forts and palatial palaces.



The tour begins in the capital city of Delhi, a vast urban sprawl of contrasts and paradoxes, a harmonious blend of the past and the present. Explore the first of many forts on this tour- the colossal sandstone Red Fort is a fine example of the artistic brilliance of the Moghul reign. A red sandstone structure Red Fort in Delhi is rightly been called the pride of the city and of India too. Inscribed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, this magnificent red citadel was built by the Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in the 17th century AD.



Drive to Agra to witness the pristine white marble monument Taj Mahal, a stunning example of the perfect interplay of art and architecture, an extraordinary sight that is sure to leave one spell-bounded.



Walk through the Buland Darwaza (Gate of Victory) of the walled deserted city of Fatehpur Sikri and experience the magic of Moghul architecture.



Jaipur aptly known as the Pink City is blessed with a wealth of architectural wonders especially the pink, delicately honeycombed sandstone windows of the Palace of the Winds, the Observatory and the Maharaja's City Palace.



The Amber Fort, a superb example of Rajput architecture, is stunningly situated on a hilltop overlooking Maota Lake. A blend of Hindu, Rajput and Mughal architectural styles, intricate marble, glass, metal and wood carvings adorn the fort. One of the most spectacular buildings contained in the fort is the Sheesh Mahal (Hall of Mirrors). With its walls completely covered with tiny mirrors, it becomes a dazzling fantasy with the light of a single match.



Visiting the towns of Kota and Bundi the sojourn continues to witness the magical and mighty Chittorgarh Fort. The pride and glory of Rajasthan, Chittor echoes with tales of romance and valor unique to the Rajput tradition. This resplendent hill fort in Rajasthan covers an area of 700 acres and extends up to 3 kilometers in length. Chittorgarh Fort is perched atop a hillock .This is a ruined citadel, where the royal past lives in its myths, legends, imposing forts ,graceful palaces and spectacular cenotaphs. Entrance to this massive hill fort is through seven colossal gates and each of these gates has been built as massive stone structures with sheltered ramparts for defense.



The guests can choose to stay at the opulent and ultra-luxurious Lake Palace hotel in the charming city of Udaipur, with spell-binding views of the azure Lake Pichola before proceeding to visit the grand Kumbhalgarh Fort.



The beauty of Udaipur is as defiant against the arid roughness of the rest of Rajasthan as its warmongering past. Be sure to visit the massive City Palace overlooking the Lake Pichola, a glittering example of Rajput architecture and Mughal-style decorative techniques... A part of the city palace is now a museum. Behind the fortified walls of the palace, dark, steep and narrow staircases connect a maze of royal chambers and courtyards. Dazzling intricate miniatures, antiques and paintings are on display everywhere. Of note are gorgeous mosaics of peacocks in More Mahal and a courtyard full of shady trees on the terrace of Amar Vilas.



Like a gigantic snake, the great ramparts of the Kumbhalgarh fort wind along the rugged contours of the Aravali hills for 36 km, making it the second largest wall in the world after the Great Wall of China. It was built by Rana Kumbha, one of the greatest kings of Mewar as a defense for his kingdom. Just last year, this impregnable fortress has been declared a UNESCO world heritage site along with other hill forts of Rajasthan.



Standing on a 125 m high hill in the outskirts of the city, the majestic Mehrangarh fort offers an overview of the blue city of Jodhpur .Aptly described by Rudyard Kipling as "the creation of angels, fairies and giants " the forts forbidding bastioned walls are in sharp contrast to the beautifully carved red sandstone palaces and exquisite temple architecture within.



As you witness and explore the many invincible forts In Rajasthan from the remnants of the Ranthambore Fort to the magnificent and legendary Fort of Chittorgarh to the oldest living fort in the world at Jaisalmer, the romance, gallant spirit and glory of this colorful land leaves the visitors with an unquenched thirst to keep coming back for more.



