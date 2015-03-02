Microsoft: AdFreedom Announces Compatibility with the Current Windows 10 Release

Fareham, Hampshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/02/2015 --Today AdFreedom announced that it had tested its current release on the latest beta release of Windows 10 and is fully compatible.



Both end users and businesses planning to adopt Windows 10 can take advantage of the speed improvements and better usability of ALL web browsers running on windows 10.



"AdFreedom offers seamless functionality on all web browsers on Windows 10 on Day 1 of Microsoft's official release. The benefits to the end user of utilising AdFreedom on Windows 10 is better utilisation of internet connections, and greater ease of use of any page that typically carries advertising," said Jonathan Bell Product Marketing Manager, Adfreedom.



Now more than ever both businesses and individuals are obliged to get the most form the resources they have available, and with the benefits of AdFreedom a user will experience as much as an 80% reduction of unwanted traffic when surfing the web, resulting in better speed.