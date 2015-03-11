On Happiness Trail in "The Land of Thunder Dragon" – Bhutan with Compass India Holidays Pvt. Ltd.

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --Traverse to one of the world's most fascinating and exhilarating regions- the Indian Subcontinent, a land of diverse landscapes blessed with some of the most breathtaking scenery and steeped in a rich abundance of colorful traditions.



A tiny speck squeezed between India and Tibet, Bhutan is the only independent Buddhist country in the Himalayas, often referred to as the last Shangri-La. Bhutan, known as the 'Land of the Thunder Dragon', is a Himalayan kingdom where the best of traditional culture thrives and the latest sustainable developments are enthusiastically embraced. This is a land of majestic mountains, of lush green dense forested valleys and imposing dzong, fortress like monastery fortifications often perched up on cliff sides. A spectacular landscape, dotted with blue poppies, snow leopards and colorful banners of bright fluttering prayer flags.



Bhutan is considered to be one of the top happiest places in the world! The country's development philosophy is not based on GDP, but Buddhist values and GNH (Gross National Happiness). The quality of life is measured depending on the spiritual and mental wellbeing of its people. Buddhism is central to Bhutan's identity in all aspects of life.



In order to avoid negative influences on its culture and environment, the Royal Government of Bhutan has been very cautious in its approach to the development of tourism. All tourists must travel on pre –planned, prepaid guided packaged tour or on custom-designed travel programs. Shrouding under a veil of mystery, Bhutan has carefully guarded itself from western influences and the people are known for their hospitality and friendliness.



Compass India Holidays Pvt Ltd, a luxury destination management company with an expertise in personalized and tailor-made itineraries has an array of choices for the discerning travelers to showcase the panoramic best of the Indian sub-continent.



"Apart from the picturesque locales and breathtaking scenery this 15 days tour to the Land of dragons is an opportunity to witness first hand a unique culture deeply intertwined with Buddhism, an interesting history brimming with myths and legends and plenty of local interactions", says Mr. Durjay Sengupta, the CEO of Compass.



In fact this is the perfect time to visit Bhutan, as 2015 has been declared as a Visit Bhutan Year to commemorate the 60th birth anniversary of His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck the beloved 4th King.



Compass India has designed a wonderfully rich and varied itinerary to give a unique and authentic experience that introduces the beautiful kingdom with its scenic locales, traditions and ancient Buddhist culture to its clients.



The sojourn begins in the charming cultural capital of India, Kolkata often fondly referred to as the "City of Joy". Explore the streets of Kolkata, browse the local bazaars, sample the delicious cuisine, and visit the city's most celebrated landmark –the Victoria Memorial, a magnificent symbol of the Imperial Raj.



Flying along the Himalayan range from Kathmandu or over the foothills from Kolkata, it is a fascinating journey, culminating in an exciting descent past forested hills into the Himalayan kingdom with spectacular views of the Mount Everest , and the Kanchenjunga .Arrive at the verdant Paro valley rich in sacred sites , ancient buildings and streets lined with traditional architecture. Stay at the Luxurious Uma Hotels to experience the diversity of the cultural riches and the breathtaking splendor of Bhutan's landscape. Visit the unofficial symbol of Bhutan –the famous Taktshang monastery or the Tiger's nest, which stands precariously on the edge of a high cliff. From Paro the tour moves onward to the scenic countryside of the Punakha valley beautifully landscaped with thick forests and terraced rice fields.



The highlight of the town, the Punakha Dzong is beautifully situated between the convergence of Pho Chu and Mo Chu Rivers ("male" and "female" rivers), and the most formidable of all the fortresses in Bhutan.



Head towards Thimpu, the bustling capital city and nestled in the gorgeous river valley of the Wang Chu River. Take a trek to Buddha point, home to the largest Buddha statue and a great vantage point that offers stunning views of the valley.



In addition to the must-sees of Thimpu, Paro and Punakha, highlights include a blessing at a fertility temple, practicing archery skills, and a marvelous nature walk in the Phobjikha Valley, home of rare Black Neck Cranes.



Bhutan follows a strict tourism policy of "Low Volume, High Value", with a set daily tariff to be paid by the tourists and even though tourism policy may not really appeal to all travelers , however, it helps to keep out the ills of mass tourism and preserve the values and culture of the small kingdom intact.



Embark on this incredible journey to this enchanting kingdom and immerse in the pastoral beauty of this tiny country with brightly decorated houses, patchworks of green paddy fields, oak forests, and yaks amidst the rhododendron laden routes.



