Salon Success System for Hairstylist by Author & Speaker Jenna Janssen Achieves #1 International Best Seller Status on Amazon in Less Than 24Hours

Southfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2017 --IWDNow.com launches it's latest book by #1 International Best Selling Author & Speaker Jenna Janssen.



Salon Success System for Hairstylists: 7-Step Beauty Blueprint to Go from Talented to Profitable



Has Just Achieved #1 International Best Seller Status On Amazon in Less Than 24Hours!



Jenna Janssen followed the 7-Step Brain Dead Simple Blueprint of The Expert Authority Effect™ contained within the book of the same title, based on the Signature Training within the Expert Authority Effect™ 8-Week Master Class created by #1 International Best Selling Author Mario Fachini.



Taking immediate massive action, following The Expert Authority Effect™ 7-Step Brain Dead Simple Blueprint Jenna Janssen and IWDNow.com achieved in less than 24 hours what most authors only dream of achieving, an Amazon #1 bestseller, let alone #1 International bestseller on Amazon.



- Do you feel you're a talented hairstylist, but not profitable like you should be?

- Are you frustrated with being over-worked and under-paid in the salon?

- Do you feel your chasing after your clientele, or feel they're slipping away from you?

- Have you ever felt you're not respected the way you should be by your clients?

- Are you beginning to feel less passionate about the salon industry because of your stagnant income?



I felt this same way during my first couple years as a stylist, then it clicked!



I started to see my business go from $300 in weekly sales to over $2000 in weekly sales in a short 60-day period!



With this 7-step blueprint, I give to you in the book, you can achieve Salon Success by committing to your business and following these same easy 7-steps I did, to bring you the profits you have always deserved!



Jenna Janssen



INDUSTRY RECOGNITION



My name is Natalie and I wanted to give a big shoutout to Jenna Janssen who has really inspired me over the last few months. She just launched her book last week and it's already a #1 International Bestseller on Amazon!

Congratulations Jenna!



Natalie Kizer



Stylists & Salon Owners



You know the frustrating feeling of having to juggle guests, as if you're the next act at the circus, just to increase your profits and foster the deserved relationship your guest truly needs?



Jenna solves this.



Jenna will achieve this by taking you through her Salon Success System™ 8 Week Master Class where she will take you on a deep dive into:



Creating effective strategies with the 4 Pillars of Salon Success:



- Your Global Audience - How to Serve Anyone, Anywhere

- Creating Lasting In-Person Relationships

- Setting, Keeping, and Achieving Your Financial Goals

- Salon Success™ Best Practices to Serve Your Clients



Jenna will help you stream-line your business metrics and increase profits with a custom-tailored plan, geared towards your current and future success.



As a stylist, she was able to increase her service sales by 700% over a short 60-day period following her 7-Step Salon Success System™. Additionally, as a salon manager, she coached stylists on their own business acumen and professional development.



Get a copy of your own FREE guide to learn how to create the Salon Success™ you deserve in your business go now to www.SalonSuccessReport.com



