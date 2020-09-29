Scout, a New, Ad-Free and Innovative Search Engine, Provides Better Content and Security

New Braunfels, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2020 --Today, Scout has introduced an exciting new and revolutionary search engine to enhance the search experience and reward its users. The business model is different from conventional search tools. It allows users to curate the index and contribute to a non-ad driven experience while reaping crypto credits for participation. Scout favors an open platform idea similar to Linux and considers itself a generation search engine with organic results.



Scout search is founded on the idea that people are willing to think outside the box by paying a reasonable fee to search without ads or impositions on their privacy—$10 if they join Scout on Kickstarter. There is also a parallel cryptocurrency experiment where users will reap rewards within the Scout search. The more a person searches and helps curate, the more they are rewarded.



Jeff Flynn, the founder of Scout is enthusiastic about offering users a better search alternative. He says, "Search engines are incredibly important, one of the most important utilities, platforms or services in today's world. Search engine technology is not at the end but on the edge of the frontier and we need explorers to consider what could be better about search?"



He continues to say, "I originally started Scout to teach kids coding and 3D printing. In trying to make a better search engine for kids, I came up with an idea as 'a maker' to address the idea of perfecting privacy. Our business model calls for users to understand that the 'free' business model is the gateway for ads on the web and ads are the gateway for privacy issues. We have a low-cost subscriber model where users with an account can also earn rewards for their participation in improving search results."



Scouts will be curating, reviewing and voting on results and answers. The company rewards them with cryptocurrency credits and an elegant and growing, organic search engine. Scout provides better content and better trust relationships between search providers and users. It does not buy into bots or AI at all. Scout is working toward this ongoing human curation model and an index with authentic results. That is why it favors organic searches. No filter bubbles or tracking and always moving toward open source.



Flynn began his cyber journey as a consultant, then as a key engineer at Dell and Google and is now a serial entrepreneur. His background includes developing and designing an Internet service for the country of Rwanda. He rose to that significant challenge by constructing a mesh wireless network. He is enthusiastic about crafting a free network, finding cohorts and rolling out the network.



