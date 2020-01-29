Selby Jennings Rewarded as a Key Partner for Financial Services Recruitment in the UK

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --A global centre for financial services, the UK market is diverse and constantly evolving. A powerful mix of traditional institutions and disruptive pioneers has created a fluid and exciting sector that requires specialist expertise to navigate. Firms looking to keep up with the pace of change in the UK, both in terms of risks and opportunities, benefit from the support of an experienced and specialist recruitment partner such as Selby Jennings UK.



Change has been a constant for financial services in the UK for businesses based in London or in locations further afield such as Manchester and Birmingham. For example, FinTech has thrived in the local market here and some of the most exciting and forward thinking businesses in the global industry are UK based. Competition is tight and recruiting the right people can often make the difference between delivering innovation that successfully disrupts and redefines, and falling behind others who have invested more in retaining leading lights.



Selby Jennings UK has been at the heart of the financial services market as it has grown and developed for over a decade, since the firm's office first opened in London in 2004. As a result, the team has a firm grasp of the pressures that banks, insurers, and asset managers face when it comes to finding the best talent to push forward with clarity and confidence. "Selby Jennings UK helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at Selby Jennings UK. "We work to provide financial services jobs in the UK and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



Financial services recruitment in a location such as London – or Birmingham or Manchester – requires a specialist approach and key insight into the subtleties of the local market, as well as the effect of global influences. While all businesses tend to share the same challenge (identifying and retaining talent), the needs of a Birmingham start-up may be very different to a global powerhouse based in London. Selby Jennings UK works on the basis of a new approach to financial services recruitment, one that caters specifically to individual need and which is responsive to market conditions.



From compliance and financial technology to risk management and quantitative analytics, Selby Jennings UK is a key partner to firms looking to fill these positions with talented individuals able to disrupt markets and forge the brightest future for the business. The firm provides permanent, contract and multi-hire recruitment solutions tailored to the specific needs of the business, connecting up the brightest minds in the financial sector with the organisations where they are most likely to thrive.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings is a specialist recruiter for banking and financial services across the UK and Europe and has worked in the local market since 2004. The firm handles a range of permanent, contract, multi-hire roles in both general and specialist areas of financial recruitment, connecting the best talent with the most exciting opportunities.