Shakira Tickets on Sale for Toyota Center in Houston, TX at MTC

International superstar, Shakira, will bring her El Dorado World Tour to Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Friday January 26, 2018.
Shakira announced tour dates on June 27, 2017 for her El Dorado World Tour. Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Dallas, San Antonio and Los Angeles.
Shakira updated her Facebook and Twitter account with a simple message saying, "It's Time." She also added that Latin tour dates would come soon.
Over the course of the Shakira's career they have won hundreds of awards including Album of the Year from Latin Grammy Awards, Top Latin Artist and Top Pop 100 Airplay Track from Billboard Music Awards.
Shakira El Dorado World Tour North American Dates
January 9 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
January 11 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
January 12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
January 16 – Washington D.C. @ Verizon Center
January 17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
January 19 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Centre
January 20 – Toronto, Canada @ Air Canada Centre
January 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
January 23 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
January 26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
January 28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
January 29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
February 1 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
February 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 6 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
February 7 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
February 9 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
