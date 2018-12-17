Slayer Tickets on Sale for Xfinity Center in Mansfield at Event.Tickets

Slayer North American Farewell Tour Tickets for Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2018 --Slayer is hitting the road for a 16 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on May 25, 2019.
Slayer North American Farewell Tour Live in Mansfield, MA
Slayer announced their North American Farewell Tour dates on August 8, 2018 as part of their North American tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Kansas City, Tampa and Dallas
About Slayer
Slayer formed in 1981 and is known as one of the "big four" thrash metal bands. Other thrash metal bands include Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax. Two years after starting their band, they released their debut album, Show No Mercy. Over the course of their career they have released a dozen studio albums. One of the bands most successful records, Reign in Blood, received no radio play yet still managed reach the Billboard 200 at number 94. That album was the band's first certified gold album. In addition to gold records they have won numerous awards. They have won two Grammy's for Best Metal Performance, won Meal Hammer Golden Gods Awards three times and two Kerrang! Awards.
Slayer 2019 North American Farewell Tour Dates
05/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Amphitheatre
05/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre
05/05 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP/Don Haskins Center
05/07 – Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
05/08 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
05/10 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/11 – West Palm Beach, Florida @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
05/13 – Huntington, WV @ Big Sandy Superstore Arena
05/14 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweasther Post Pavilion
05/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
05/17 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheatre
05/19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
05/20 – Youngstown, OH @ Covel Centre
05/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
05/24 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
05/25 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
