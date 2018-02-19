Smashing Pumpkins Will Bring Reunion Tour to Amalie Arena in Tampa

Smashing Pumpkins, will bring their Shiny and Oh So Bright Reunion tour to Amalie Arena in Tampa on July 25, 2018.
Smashing Pumpkins announced their Shiny and Oh So Bright Reunion tour on Feb. 15, 2018 beginning in the summer of 2018.
Smashing Pumpkins shared their excitement about their upcoming tour on Facebook saying, "The Smashing Pumpkins "Shiny And Oh So Bright" Tour- Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jeff Schroeder, and Jimmy Chamberlin celebrating songs from their first 5 albums: Gish, Siamese Dream, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, Adore, and Machina."
Smashing Pumpkins started their career in the early 1990's. Their first album Gish was released in 1991. They went on to be one of the biggest band's from the 90's. They won a Grammy Award in 1997 for Bullet with Butterfly Wings. Taking home the Best Hard Rock Performance Award. Shortly after that the band started to go their own ways, until the majority reconnected in late 2017 and rumors began to swirl about a reunion.
Smashing Pumpkins 2018 reunion tour dates
July 12 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
July 14 — O klahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
July 16 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Arena
July 17 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
July 18 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
July 20 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
July 21 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
July 22 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
July 24 — Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
July 25 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
July 27 — Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena
July 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 31 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
August 1 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
August 4 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
August 5 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
August 7 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
August 8 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
August 11 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
August 13 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
August 16 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
August 17 – Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
August 19 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
August 20 — Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center
August 21 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
August 24 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
August 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
August 27 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
August 28 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
August 30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
September 1 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
September 2 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
September 4 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 5 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
September 7 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
