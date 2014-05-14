Star Bright Montessori Opens in Orange Country Providing Montessori Education to Children Up to 6

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/14/2014 --Star Bright Montessori is happy to announce that they are now welcoming young students to their newly opened school in Orange County. Star Bright Montessori provides Montessori education to children ages 18 months to 6 years of age. The school has three available programs, Toddler, Primary and Parent-Child program. The Toddler program is designed for children ages 18 month to 3 years. The classroom is prepared with activities meant to encourage independence among the children. The program can be taken half day or full day as well as two, three or five days per week. The Primary program is given to children between the ages 3 to 6. Teachers are present to assist and direct the children without interfering the child’s natural desire to learn and be independent.



Primary curriculum includes language, math, geography, history, biology, science and more. Each lesson is individually presented to the child when they are ready. All materials in the classroom are chosen to help develop the child’s concentration, self-confidence and self-reliance. Aside from self-directed activities, the child also participates in circle time. During circle time, the teacher gathers the children to share biological, geographical and historical topics of interest as well as sing songs and tell stories. The program is offered three, four or five days per week. Lastly, the Parent-Child program is designed so that both the parent and child gain experience from the Montessori Method of learning. The program is held on Saturdays. Star Bright Montessori is accepting applicants for this year’s admission. Application can be done in person, mail or email. The school is open from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Monday through Friday.



The Montessori education is an educational approach developed by Italian physician and educator Maria Montessori. The method highlights independence and respect for a child’s natural psychological, physical, and social development. Star Bright Montessori’s classrooms are large, wide and filled with books and educational materials that encourage children to be proactive and independent.



Star Bright Montessori is a school that offers Montessori education to young children. The school is located at 624 N Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim, CA 92805. Their number is (714)774-5330 and email address is info@starbrightmontessori.com. Visit their website, Starbrightmontessori.com, for more details.