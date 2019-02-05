Sukemasa Trust Named Best Foundation at Corporate Adherence Awards

Tokyo, Japan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2019 --Sukemasa Trust, an independent global markets and financial advisory firm founded on the core values of integrity, trust and global expertise, is pleased to announce that its Charitable Foundation's excellence in corporate partnerships was recognized at Corporate Adherence Awards and was named Best Foundation.



The awards program is judged by a panel of in-house experts across sponsorship, partnerships, corporate responsibility and corporate communications.



The judges commented: "The foundation's unique global and local approach to community engagement reflects Sukemasa Trust's role within the financial services sector. Its work makes a real impact in the areas that benefit the parent company."



The work of the Sukemasa Trust Charitable Foundation is focused on two main areas - emerging markets and local communities. This reflects Sukemasa Trust's ambition to give back to those areas which are a key strategic focus of the business and to build on the historic pattern of giving to communities in which Sukemasa Trust employees live and work.



The Foundation is managed by a Board, chaired by Eimi Imai, Sukemasa Trust's Chief Investment Officer, and comprised of a representative head from each region in addition to an independent director. Overseen by the regional directors, each of Sukemasa Trust's global offices has the autonomy to apply the Foundation's strategy within strict guidelines, ensuring employee engagement, clear community benefit and long term support.



Fujiko Maruyama, Head of Corporate Responsibility at Sukemasa Trust said: "We are delighted that the work of the Foundation has been recognized. We have achieved full global take up with local Foundation Committees actively making grants in 20 countries, while our substantial portfolio of Global Emerging Grants now includes innovative grants with carefully selected smaller charities."



About Sukemasa Trust

Sukemasa Trust is an independent global markets and financial advisory firm founded on the core values of integrity, trust and global expertise. The firm provides innovative financing and structuring solutions across the balance sheet with vast experience in the asset management, equity and alternatives markets. Sukemasa Trust is an independent and relationship-driven business serving individual investors, institutional investors, corporations and financial institutions and is transparent at every level. Our knowledgeable global team can provide unbiased advice and superior service that puts your needs first, not ours. At present, in addition to handling stocks in fifteen Asian markets including ASEAN countries, the Company has also started handling stocks in Europe and the U.S.