Super Lawyers Honors Partners at Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC

Super Lawyers has again recognized Petrelli Previtera Schimmel partners Thomas Petrelli, Melinda Previtera, and Diana Schimmel for their outstanding advocacy in the field of family law. Each year, the publication selects no more than five percent of lawyers in the state to receive this honor.



The firm's 2018 recognition is as follows:



- Thomas Petrelli: Selected to 2018 Pennsylvania Super Lawyers



- Melinda Previtera: Selected to both the 2018 Pennsylvania and New Jersey Rising Stars lists in the category of Family Law



- Diana Schimmel: Selected to the 2018 Pennsylvania Rising Stars list



"These honors reflect the spirited dedication, personal attention, and outstanding legal representation our firm provides every client," said Petrelli. "We thank Super Lawyers for acknowledging our attorneys' hard work and commitment again this year."



Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, recognizes lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The patented multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey, an independent research evaluation of candidates, and peer reviews. The comprehensive lists of top-rated attorneys are published in leading magazines and newspapers nationwide.



Petrelli Previtera Schimmel is located at 1845 Walnut Street in Philadelphia with additional locations in Norristown and West Chester, PA, Voorhees and Princeton, NJ, and Chicago. Individuals and families are welcome to schedule a consultation by calling 215-523-6900.



About Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC

Petrelli Previtera Schimmel, LLC was founded in 2017 when Previtera & Schimmel and Petrelli Law merged their two prominent family law firms. The firm reaches fair and just solutions for clients by building trust and providing above-and-beyond responsiveness. From complex litigation to negotiated agreements, the attorneys work tirelessly to get the best result for each client.