System of a Down Tickets on Sale for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at Event.Tickets

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2018 --Hard rock legends, System of a Down, is hitting the road for their first live shows since 2015. One of the most anticipated tour stops is at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 19.
System of a Down announced tour dates on April 9, 2018 for their West Coast Tour. Other West Coast Tour dates include San Diego, Phoenix and Sacramento.
System of a Down took to Facebook on April 9th with very cryptic messages in the days leading up to their announcement. When the announcement was made they already created a buzz on the internet. Their Facebook post simply said, "See you this fall." They listed the dates and quickly went viral with their post.
In 1998, System of a Down released their self-titled debut album. Radio quickly gravitated to their unique sound. By the time Toxicity was released the band had developed a following from radio and MTV. When that album debuted it reached number 1 in the U.S. and Canada. Eventually Toxicity was certified Platinum.
System of a Down 2018 Tour Dates
10/13 – San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater
10/14 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
10/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
10/17 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
10/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
