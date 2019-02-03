Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2019 --Elibank Vernon, one of Asia's leading commodity brokers and a respected provider of benchmark prices and information for the commodity market, today announced that a market outlook that the company released, indicates that Saudi Arabia has heightened its effort to increase the production of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC. This boost of production has been undertaken to cover up the losses that have been incurred due to the supply disruption in Venezuela, Libya, Canada, and Iran. Together with the falling of crude stocks in China, the loss was being covered by increasing production to check the prices of oil.



The survey released jointly by the Elibank Vernon and Information for Energy states that the stocks of gasoline will decrease to 1.2 million barrels. The utilization of all the refining centers will increase up to 0.5 percent.



The Information for Energy states that the record amount of sale in the crude export from China will be facilitated at the end of the year. The crude stock of China has decreased below the level of the standard in the last six years.



The world trade market is tightening up its regulations for this according to the traders. This is the main reason for the increase in the price of the oil. The supply of the barrel of the crude stock decreased to 4.4 million. Another survey, also conducted by Elibank Vernon states that for the last seven weeks the supplies in the inventories have dropped up to 18.9 million barrels. At the end of the month, the average monetary amount of the crude export has amounted to four million b/d every week.



About Elibank Vernon

