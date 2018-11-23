The Rolling Stones Tickets on Sale for CenturyLink Field in Seattle at Event.Tickets

The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Tickets for CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Sale at Event.Tickets.
Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2018 --The Rolling Stones are hitting the road for a 13 city North American tour. One of the most anticipated tour stops is CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on May 22, 2019.
The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Live in Seattle, WA
Event.Tickets sells The Rolling Stones tickets at CenturyLink Field in Seattle.
The Rolling Stones announced their No Filter Tour dates on November 19, 2018 as part of their North American stadium tour dates. Other North American tour dates include Houston, Chicago and Philadelphia.
About The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones are one of the biggest and most influential rock bands of all time. They started in 1962 as part of the British Invasion. Over the course of their career they have released 25 studio albums, sold out stadiums across the world, sold more than 240 million albums and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.
"It's a thrill when we play stadiums in the States," Mick Jagger told Rolling Stone Magazine, "the energy is always amazing!" Adds Keith Richards: "I've always loved playing the states. It's a great crowd."
Fans can find The Rolling Stones tickets at CenturyLink Field in Seattle at Event.Tickets. Tickets go on sale on Friday November 30, 2018 and can be purchased any time before then without a membership at Event.Tickets.
Rolling Stones No Filter Tour
April 20th – Miami Gardens, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
April 24th – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field
April 28th – Houston, TX@ NRG Stadium
May 7th – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
May 11th – Pasadena, CA @ The Rose Bowl
May 18th – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium
May 22nd – Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field
May 26th – Denver, CO @ Broncos Stadium at Mile High
May 31st – Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
June 4th – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
June 8th – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
June 13th – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
June 21st – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
About Event.Tickets
Event.Tickets is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Customer Satisfaction Rating of 4.6/5.
Disclaimer
Event.Tickets is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Event.Tickets
Contact Person: Media Relations
Email: info@Event.Tickets
Website: Event.Tickets/The-Rolling-Stones