Top 3 Tips for Buying U2 Concert Tickets at CenturyLink Field Seattle Announced by Stub.Center

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2017 --One of the biggest bands of all time, U2, will bring their tour to the CenturyLink Field in Seattle, WA on Sunday May 14th.



Tour dates were announced for the upcoming U2 - The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 on Monday January 9, 2017. This tour will mark the 30th anniversary of their hit album "The Joshua Tree." Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Santa Clara, Pasadena and Houston.



The excitement over U2 concert tickets is building as they celebrate their 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree," Fans will need to watch out for ticket scams.



Top 3 tips for buying U2 concert tickets



1) Buy tickets from reputable ticket brokers or retailer.



When buying a U2 concert tickets for CenturyLink Field in Seattle make sure the seller you are buying the ticket from offers a guarantee for the tickets. "You want the guarantee that if the event is cancelled or if the tickets are fraudulent that you buy from a company that guarantees their tickets."



2) If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.



If you find tickets on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for below face value, that should raise a red flag.



3) Use plastic, not paper



"If a ticket is bought from an online ad like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or by a person selling tickets outside the venue with cash, there is no way to protect yourself against a potentially fraudulent ticket. Most credit card companies would allow you to dispute issues with a bad ticket."



U2 The Joshua Tree Tour at CenturyLink Field in Seattle



U2 guitarist, The Edge, recently told Rolling Stone Magazine that "The show might not necessarily start with Track 1, Side 1 'Where The Streets Have No Name' because we feel like maybe we need to build up to that moment. So, we're still in the middle of figuring out exactly how the running order will go."



Over U2's career they have won 22 Grammy Awards, 9 Billboard Music Awards,7 BRIT Awards and became a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee in 2005. U2 has sold over 170 million albums over the course of their career.



U2 Joshua Tree Tour Dates

May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place*

May 14 - Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field*

May 17 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium*

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl**

May 24 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium**

May 26 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium**

June 3 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field**

June 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field**

June 11 - Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium***

June 14 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium***

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field**

June 20 - Washington, DC @ FedExField**

June 23 - Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre**

June 25 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium**

June 28 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium**

July 1 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium***

*With Mumford & Sons

**With The Lumineers

***With OneRepublic



