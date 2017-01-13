Top 4 Tips Before Buying U2 Concert Tickets at NRG Stadium Houston Announced by MTC

Jackson Heights, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2017 --One of the most recognizable bands of all time, U2, will bring their tour to the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Wednesday May 24th.



MasterTicket.Center sells U2 tickets at NRG Stadium Houston.



Tour dates were announced for the upcoming U2 - The Joshua Tree Tour 2017 on Monday January 9, 2017. This tour marks the 30th anniversary of their hit album "The Joshua Tree." Other shows included in this latest tour announcement are Arlington, Chicago and Pittsburgh.



The excitement over U2 concert tickets for NRG Stadium Houston is building as they celebrate their 30th anniversary of "The Joshua Tree," Fans will need to watch out for ticket scams.



Top 4 tips for buying U2 concert tickets



1) Buy tickets from reputable ticket brokers or retailer.



When buying U2 concert tickets for NRG Stadium Houston, TX make sure the seller you are buying the ticket from offers a guarantee for the tickets. Jeff Michaels of MasterTicket.Center says "You want the guarantee that if the event is cancelled or if the tickets are fraudulent that you buy from a company that guarantees their tickets."



2) Know the refund and guarantee policies.



Check to see if the tickets you are buying are from a company that is a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers. NATB members offer a 200% guarantee on tickets. Purchasing tickets from a ticket reseller will have details of terms and conditions listed for purchasing tickets.



3) Be wary of advertisements.



If you find U2 tickets at NRG Stadium Houston on Craigslist or Facebook Marketplace for below face value, that should raise a red flag. Use good judgement some of these ads can be promoting fake tickets.



4) Use a credit card.



Many credit card companies offer purchase protection for their users. "If a ticket is bought from an online ad like Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace or by a person selling tickets outside the venue with cash, there is no way to protect yourself against a potentially fraudulent ticket," says Michaels. "Most credit card companies would allow you to dispute issues with a bad ticket."



U2 The Joshua Tree Tour at NRG Stadium in Houston



U2 guitarist, The Edge, recently told Rolling Stone Magazine that "The show might not necessarily start with Track 1, Side 1 'Where The Streets Have No Name' because we feel like maybe we need to build up to that moment. So, we're still in the middle of figuring out exactly how the running order will go."



Over U2's career they have won 22 Grammy Awards, 9 Billboard Music Awards,7 BRIT Awards and became a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductee in 2005. U2 has sold over 170 million albums to date.



Fans can find U2 concert tickets for NRG Stadium Houston at MasterTicket.Center. General ticket sales start Tuesday January 17, 2017 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased any time before then at MasterTicket.Center.



U2 Joshua Tree Tour Dates



May 12 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place*

May 14 - Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Field*

May 17 - Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium*

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl**

May 24 - Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium**

May 26 - Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium**

June 3 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field**

June 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Field**

June 11 - Miami, Fl @ Hard Rock Stadium***

June 14 - Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium***

June 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field**

June 20 - Washington, DC @ FedExField**

June 23 - Toronto, ONT @ Rogers Centre**

June 25 - Boston, MA @ Gillette Stadium**

June 28 - East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium**

July 1 - Cleveland, OH @ FirstEnergy Stadium***

*With Mumford & Sons

**With The Lumineers

***With OneRepublic



About MasterTicket.Center

MasterTicket.Center is a ticket resale marketplace with a Shopper Approved Rating of 4.6/5.



Disclaimer: MasterTicket.Center is not associated with any artists, teams, venues, organizations, institutions, bands, or artists featured on their website in any way. Also, any names or titles used in this press release are solely for descriptive purposes and do not imply, indicate, or suggest any type of affiliation, partnership, or endorsement.



