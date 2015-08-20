Nutley, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2015 --TopStockTips Inc. is the Number One investor relations and investor awareness consulting firm in the industry. We provide publicly traded companies with investor awareness solutions and marketing strategies to generate corporate awareness through out the financial community.



TopStockTips Inc. specializes in accelerating the growth and value of small to midsize companies with our investor relations and investor awareness services.



If you're someone involved with investor relations trying to attract new stakeholders to your small- or micro-cap company and don't have a recognizable brand at your disposal, it's likely that your biggest investor relations challenge is a lack of visibility. You're competing for the attention of potential investors with tens of thousands of other companies facing similar challenges. How can your company rise to the top?



Companies with little to no brand recognition have found that tapping the retail investor market has become an important strategy in gaining support, as well as providing liquidity and stability. While institutions of course remain essential, the retail market can have great potential when trying to raise capital. But it is also a challenging market to reach.



Only 14.4% of companies communicate with shareholders via social media, according to a 2012 survey by the Conference Board and Stanford University. Some 5 million affluent investors use social media to research financial decisions, Of those, 73% use LinkedIn, 53% use topicspecific discussion boards and 26% use some combination of Facebook, Google+ and Twitter. If there's one thing this research indicates, it's the fact that how companies position themselves on social media has never been more important.



CORPORATE PROFILE PACKAGE:



Package Includes:



- A Detailed Company Profile Created In PDF Form. Includes Company Information, Pictures, Videos, Share Structure, Stock Chart, Company Officers, Business Description, Recent News and any other information you would like to include. Will be sent by email to you upon completion, and posted to our social media outlets and via newsletter.



- A Detailed Press Release Syndicated To 350+ Media Sites. Includes distribution to Associated Press journalists and editors. Includes submission to major search engines, news search engines, and Targeted distribution by industry, location, and topic. Note- We are averaging 10,000-20,000 views per release.



- Social Media Posting And Distribution To All Our Social Media Pages With Your Company Profile And Ticker Symbol. One Week Of Posting Included.



- Newsletter Distribution Via Email To Our Opt-In Investor Subscriber List Containing Your Detailed Profile And Information.



- Total Cost Of This Package: $1500.00



Please Contact Us If You Wish To Purchase This Package Or Have Any Questions



CONTACT:

Matthew DeAngelo

TopStockTips Inc.

President

Phone: 908-487-3269

Email: Topstocktips@yahoo.com

LinkedIn: Matthew DeAngelo