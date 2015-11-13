UK Rapper DJ JY's Signed to "RMG" (Redstar Music Group)

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2015 --Johnathan Yesson known as UK rapper DJ JY from surrey quays, south east London, has been signed to record label "RMG" (Redstar Music Group) based out of Las Vegas, RMG is owned by celebrity mentalist Morgan Strebler. DJ JY's upcoming debut EP "The Way Forward" will be produced by RMG very soon.



Johnathan started Music at a young age and has since then created many singles and published them to iTunes and YouTube under his Stage name DJ JY. he is well known for being an internet celebrity on Twitter, Keek, Facebook, Google+ and many more.



About DJ JY

Born and raised in Bermondsey, South London, he studied at Bacon's College, after finishing GCSE level he went straight into work as a website manager at a major power-tool company and his passion outside of I.T is showcasing his rap freestyles on the internet which viewers globally enjoy.



