Unreleased Studio Mixes from Led Zeppelin & Bad Company Up for Sale

Amherst, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2014 --RR Auction, an Amherst, NH-based company is proud to present unreleased studio mixes of Led Zeppelin's 1975 album Physical Graffiti, from the Ron Nevison Collection, as part of its Marvels of Modern Music auction in March.



The band recorded the tracks in the Ronnie Lane Mobile Studio that Nevison designed in an Airstream trailer, working on these initial versions of the songs that went on to comprise Physical Graffiti.



Structurally, many tracks are not very far along—most of the guitars and vocals were redone later, and some lack the vocals entirely. Additional orchestration was also added, and many times only the drum tracks from the recordings were used in the final product—they are stripped down backing tracks used as a starting point in the studio.



Most notably, this reel features the drums from 'Kashmir,' then entitled 'Driving to Kashmir'—Robert Plant is said to have been inspired to write the lyrics to the song after driving on a long road through Morocco during a trip in 1973. The song's signature chord progression was an extension of a guitar-cycle that Jimmy Page had been working on for years. Because bass player and keyboardist John Paul Jones had been late for the recording sessions, Page used the time to work on the riff with drummer John Bonham.



Nevison recorded the drums on a separate track, running the cymbals through a phaser as an experiment—the band liked the results and used it on the final song. In addition to the drums, the instrumental 'Driving to Kashmir' recording also features the instantly recognizable guitar riff.



“Nevinson's Physical Graffiti tapes provide a window into the creative process behind one the greatest albums ever produced—an absolutely remarkable piece of modern music history,” says Bobby Livingston, VP at RR Auction.



Also included in the Ron Nevison Collection:

Rough mixes from Bad Company’s debut album recorded in Ronnie Lane’s mobile studio at Headley Grange, including their first hit, ‘Can’t Get Enough of Your Love.’



Vintage “rough mix” 10? tape reel of four songs from Clapton’s 1973 album, Eric Clapton’s Rainbow Concert, includes Mixes of ‘Layla’ and ‘Let It Rain.’

Other artists featured include: The Who, Flo and Eddie, Ozzy Osbourne, and UFO.



Among the other museum quality pieces up at auction:

A rare fully-signed first UK pressing of the band’s debut EP, Twist and Shout, obtained in August of 1963 by a Disc magazine contest winner backstage at the Gaumont Cinema.



The registration for John Lennon's famous psychedelic 1965 Rolls Royce - Phantom V Limousine.

Pair of Lennon’s iconic wire-rim eyeglasses originally presented to Victor Borge.



One-of-a-kind full-length American Eagle concert cape created for Elvis Presley’s 1973 Aloha from Hawaii satellite performance. The cape, designed by Bill Belew, measures almost five feet long, is heavily inlaid with semi-precious stones on the reverse in a grand and colorful American eagle surrounded by stars, and weighs in at an impressive 12 pounds.



The Marvels of Modern Music auction, from RR Auction will feature more than 800 items. The auction is set to begin on Thursday, March 13, and end on the evening of Thursday, March 20. More details can be found online at http://www.rrauction.com.



These tapes are being sold as a historical artifact and no copyright to the recorded material is claimed nor transferred by the auction house. Originates from the personal collection of legendary engineer and producer Ron Nevison.



