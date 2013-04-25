New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2013 --Octagon 88 Resources Inc. (OTC:OCTX) traded in the range of $6.00 and $6.89 during its latest trading session. The stock opened at $6.55 and is currently at $6.68, up 6.57 percent from its previous close of $6.27. With its upward movement, the stock’s MACD chart shows bullish trend and the stock is trading above its short term moving average price of $6.62 and its long term moving average price of $6.6, confirming the bullish trend.



The stock has the beta of 0.16, implying very low volatility and the company commands market capitalization of $144 million.



Find out more on OCTX here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=OCTX



American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) traded in the range of $41.53 and $42.66 during its latest trading session, which is also its 52 weeks high. The stock had opened at $41.74 and is currently at $42.35, up 1.78 percent from its previous close of $41.60. American International Group recorded the volume of 16.410 million shares, in comparison to its average daily trading volume of 17.082 million shares, thus showing bullish trend.



The stock has overall bullish trend as per its MACD chart and the stock is likely to maintain the streak. It is also trading above its 20 days SMA and 50 days SMA of $42.30 and $42.28 respectively, further confirming the trend.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on AIG here:

http://stockreportdaily.com/market-scan/?symbol=AIG



About Stockreportdaily.com

Stockreportdaily.com issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. Stockreportdaily.com provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. Stockreportdaily.com monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals Stockreportdaily.com is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the Stockreportdaily.com newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Trading Alerts believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading penny stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.Stockreportdaily.com



Disclosure

Stockreportdaily.com is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit Stockreportdaily.com website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit; http://www.Stockreportdaily.com/disclaimer/

Contact Info:

George Fitz

Stock Report Daily

info@Stockreportdaily.com

347-905-5009