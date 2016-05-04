Volund Jewelry Introduces the Lion Collection to Bring Timelessness and Art to the Fashionable Fore

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2016 --Ensconced in historical relevance and soul-abiding allure, Volund Jewelry announces its newest collection. Designed by the company's Russian-born founder, Nick Koss, the Lion Collection is an homage to prey animal motifs and myths. Created in 18k gold and platinum and set with precious stones, the Volund collection includes cufflinks, rings, earrings, a pendant, and a bracelet.



Born in Russia to parents of Swedish and Finnish descent, the designer can trace his family roots to the jewelers of the Imperial Russian Court. Inspired to revive his family's heritage, he founded Volund to create modern interpretations of historic art.



The president and creative director of Volund Jewelry said, "The goal is to create each jewel so it's beautiful and admired today, in the next decade, and 500 years from now. The value of a treasure comes not only from its preciousness and rarity, but also from its artistic merit and the soul that animates its story."



This attention to detail is the quintessential mark of Volund. Only creating ten to twenty unique pieces per year, the company is devoted to the European style of luxury personified. To that end, every Volund jewelry piece contains a secret for the owner to find in the form of a puzzle or a hidden message.



Koss adds, "Some secrets are easy to find while others will likely take a few owners before being discovered. High-end jewelry should be an interactive permanent art form. That is something that would make my great-grandfather proud."



For more information visit http://www.volund.ca.



Contact:

Nick Koss

President & Creative Director, Volund Jewelry

General contact: contact@volund.ca

Sales inquiries: sales@volund.ca



Website:

http://www.volund.ca



Social Media:

http://www.instagram.com/VolundJewelry

http://www.facebook.com/VolundJewelry/