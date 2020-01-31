Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2020 --WeGuard introduces a new feature, one of its kind and first in the industry – A "Message Speak Out" functionality in the language choice of the user in WeTalk – a pro application using intelligent AI algorithms that comes with WeGuard enterprise accounts.



WeTalk reads out incoming messages loudly in a language preferred by the device user, irrespective of the language in which the message was sent. This feature addresses real-time message delivery to the user without causing visual attention deviation. It also removes the communication barrier between Operations and the field force, as the messages are delivered and read out in the language choice of the user. The message is read out at the maximum volume of the device, irrespective of its sound settings.



This feature is very relevant for a company employing a multi-linguistic workforce as it enables seamless communication between an admin and field force end-users who may not have a common language between them. For example, if the sender sends messages in English, the user can have the message speak out in the user's preferred language, such as Spanish, German, Chinese, French, etc.



Doing work is much easier with the WeTalk Message speak out feature. It allows people to get to the information they want without the inconvenience of getting visually distracted from working. The WeTalk Message speak out feature gives the admin a mechanism to communicate with those who have literacy difficulties, learning disabilities, reduced vision, and those trying to learn the language. IT admins can communicate to the employee anywhere and at any time, which makes it much easier to reach them.



This pro feature also adheres to the driving laws in many states and can save thousands of dollars in fines and accidents to the enterprise while being able to communicate the required information to the drivers with ease.



WeTalk currently supports 28 languages. Additionally, WeTalk supports this functionality out of the box, across all Hardware OEMs.



For a 30 day free trial, please sign-up here: WeGuard Cloud Console



For more information on WeGuard please visit: wenable.com



For a quick video introduction and other valuable visual WeGuard series, please visit : https://youtube.com/weguard