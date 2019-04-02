North Chelmsford, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2019 --XIUS Offers SIM-based Connectivity to IoT Solutions Vendors



IoT Reseller White Label Solutions – make our solutions your solutions



IoT Authorized Partner Opportunities – earn compensation from your customers



IoT Lead Partnerships – work together to develop your leads



XIUS, a mobile technology company, today announced three new partnership opportunities for vendors operating in the IoT space. Typically, VARS and vendors will manufacture or sell devices and/or sensors used in IoT and cloud applications. They may be looking for a plug-and-play monitoring and control (M&C) dashboard to interface with their new products or be looking for a cost-effective alternative to their current SIM-based vendor.



XIUS supplies IoT core network infrastructure, utilizing tier-1 wireless service providers covering the entire U.S. The primary difference between XIUS and their main competitor is that its solutions are entirely plug-and-play: clients don't need to adapt their systems to interface with these solutions – they adapt to clients' existing specs, off the shelf. XIUS' second big difference is cost: XIUS won't make clients pay through the nose for something that is its core competency. High levels of security come as standard, as do accessibility and virtualization of platform resources. With over 25 years of operational experience, XIUS' solutions are tried, tested and cost-effective.



"This is a great opportunity for VARs and MSPs to sell more quality services to their existing and new customer base," said G.V. Kumar, CEO of XIUS. "If you manufacture or resell IoT modules or sensors, we have a complete suite of solutions. Our partners can offload part or all their telco side IoT services to XIUS. Without having to adapt their existing set-ups."



With XIUS, IoT devices connect using low, local rates, while switching between local carriers is seamless. There are multiple commercial models for managed services and provisioning; and easy integration via XIUS' own (patent protected) X-Care middleware tools. Existing partners are finding easy provisioning of new IoT services - and significant cost savings – when they adopt the self-organizing network (SoN) modules. These modules have proved invaluable in configuring new services fast. Meaning that services can go live within hours.



About XIUS

XIUS (www.xius.com) is an innovative technology company specializing in wireless/mobility solutions. With over 35 patents awarded and all solutions designed and built in-house, it is no wonder that XIUS' more than 230 deployments carry 350 million voice and data sessions every day. With offices in the U.S., Mexico, Malaysia and India, XIUS offers IoT and other mobility solutions worldwide. Call (781) 904-5100 or visit our website for more information. Also follow us on LinkedIn for current news and updates.