Young, Black Authors Are Essential to the Diversity of Literature in 2020

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/19/2020 --Author, actor, and screenwriter, Vincent Bowe. Age 27. With a majority-white publishing industry, many authors and their stories are pushed to the background. Author, Vincent Bowe, traveled across the country with a story that he believes will stand out. Bowe, was born and raised in Hampton, Virginia before setting his sights on California to pursue his career. After three days of driving, he arrived in Los Angeles with a story and a dream. Just a few years to the date, he is now a published author, actor, and entrepreneur with strong intentions on changing the face of both the publishing and film industries.



Bowe's debut novel, Faces of Prophecy, the first book in his series The Elite Way, was released this January. The Elite Way follows four young men, of various ethnicities and backgrounds, on a quest to become some of the best fighters in the universe. Readers from across the country have embraced Faces of Prophecy for its fresh take on the fantasy-fiction genre and diverse cast of characters.



Bowe's Elite Way comes at an important time. Out of 110 New York Times best-selling books in 2019, there were only thirteen written by Black authors, six written by other authors of color, and 91 books written by white authors (a staggering 83 percent). Bowe responded to this statistic in a recent interview, "Since when did writing become synonymous with whiteness? There are interesting and thought-provoking stories out there that do not meet a certain [publisher's] stereotype."



Fortunately, his own book is quite the opposite. With a strong, Black, male lead—representative of himself—and charismatic supporting leads, The Elite Way: Faces of Prophecy is a modern addition to any library. "In 2020, I think it's important for [readers] to have a main Black protagonist as well as minority protagonists. [This book] is for everyone to identify with. You can read about these characters and understand something about yourself or someone you know."



The first book in The Elite Way series, Faces of Prophecy, is available on www.theelitewayseries.com and all other book platforms. The next book in the series is set to be released in the fall, according to Bowe's reps.



