Brause Ta900 Folder Gluer Added to Expand Printart's Capabilities in Marketing and Custom Packaging

McKinney, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --A full-service commercial printer, marketing material, and packing solutions provider, PrintArt has recently announced the addition of a Brausse TA900 folder gluer to expand its extensive equipment portfolio. Print Art continues to grow its repertoire of printing and custom package production equipment. These assets have allowed Print Art to create a new packaging division.



"Our newly formed packaging 'rapid response team' is designed to meet the need for short to medium folding carton runs. We are Specifically targeting turn-key service for short/medium runs with a quick turn around, " said Chris Alguire, President of PrintArt. "We offer design services, printing, folding -gluing, and assembly so that our customers can have a turn-key custom packaging experience."



The Brausse TA 900 Folder/Gluer has both straightline and lockbottom capabilities. This high-speed folder- gluer can accommodate a stock range of solid board up to 800g/m2 or corrugated stock up to E flute.



PrintArt prints cartons on a Komori Lithrone G-40 press. This environmentally responsible press has LED, UV, and IR Curing Systems. It prints on a variety of flexible stocks and the machine's automatic make-ready, plate-making, and wash-up systems help to increase production efficiency. The Komori is ideal for runs of point of purchase displays, sample boards, pocket folders, brochures, and folded carton packaging solutions.



"We are known throughout the industry as a leader in the production of point of purchase sample and marketing materials. We are proud of the reputation we have earned as a family-owned company that values relationships with our partners," said Alguire. "We continue to evolve as we look to meet the specific needs of the market and our customers.



About PrintArt

PrintArt is a nationally recognized commercial printer and die-cutter headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Founded in 1981, this family-owned business continues to invest in new technology that positions it for growth in a competitive market. Over 75 employees take pride in producing top-quality marketing materials, point of purchase displays, and packaging solutions for a wide variety of clients.



Learn more at www.printart-adc.com