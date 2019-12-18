Journalist and bloggers, Login or Register to customize this page
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:50 am CST - Featured
A Deadline is coming up on December 23, 2019 in the lawsuit for certain investors in Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) and NYSE: INFY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation.
Source: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Posted on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11:36 am CST - Featured
December 2019- Phoenix, AZ: Conversation between Greg Moran, COO, Aware and Maureen Metcalf, CEO Innovative Leadership Institute about High Impact Trends for 2020 – 2025 airs on December 21, 2019, on Voice America
Source: VoiceAmerica
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 8:15 pm CST
One shouldn't let their ideas be hindered by slow manufacturing. To assist people in getting their prototypes developed, and welcomed into the physical world, Startprototyping is a rapid prototyping service that many depend on.
Source: ana_spencer
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 8:15 pm CST
Hydrogen water machines require an extensive amount of knowledge and skill to develop. Most companies lack these primary qualities, which is why their end result is not always ideal. However, one that has managed to surpass the expectations of their customers in many ways is Olansi Healthcare Co, Ltd.
Source: ana_spencer
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:45 pm CST
Optical inspection manufacturers often try to formulate a way to include both efficiency and affordability in their machines. However, cost cuts lead to worsening quality, whereas too high a quality leads to an expensive price. Thus, the proper balance is something that seems elusive to many.
Source: ana_spencer
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm CST
Injection molding is a process whereby parts are produced by injecting molten material into a mold. It can be performed using a multitude of materials; however each requires careful attention and finesse. This is especially true for plastic molding. Most plastic injection molding companies are unable to hit the quality and standard that today's consumers demand.
Source: ana_spencer
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 7:00 pm CST
Hydraulic Hose and Equipment for Agriculture, Heavy Machinery, Automotive, Construction and Food Industries
Source: K&P Hydraulic Company Limited
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:34 pm CST
First of it's kind in the marketplace, the newly-launched Boo Boo Ball was created by 22-year-old Florida State University student Hilary Richards. The soft, squeezable plushie couture Boo Boo Kits were designed to calm anxiety, and comfort and soothe kids, teens, and grandparents, too. From bumps and scrapes, to stress and anxiety, Richards created the sweet lovable plushies to give hugs when they're needed most. Collect them all - Arlo Sheep, Lily Unicorn, Finn Shark & Mr. Lizarbocker.
Source: BOO BOO BALL USA
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 1:22 pm CST
Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) are emerging. After 2025 AVs will grow with unexpected growth. Charging those vehicles without human interaction is L5's mission. Shared AVs will drive more than a 110K miles per year; much more than the current car average of 15K miles per year. Keeping shared AVs charged is already a growing challenge. With the L5 service mark and patent portfolio, customers recognize L5 as the path for highly reliable, electrification.
Source: L5
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 12:15 pm CST
Founded in the year 2000, Durapak Supplies is a specialized packaging and shipping material supplier serving the world from their warehouse in Los Angeles, California. The company has tested many methods to increase workplace efficiency and cut costs, reduce waste, such as minimizing advertising expenses by cutting printing and distributing numerous expensive catalogs. Its items are not drop-shipped from any third party's warehouse, but right from their warehouse in California close to Los Angeles. One can find industrial packaging supplies, shrink film wrap, polyolefin or PVC, PVC, and PET boxes, among many other products.
Source: Durapak Supplies
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:55 am CST
Pure Sinewave units combine reliable transformer-isolated topology with rugged construction for rail and harsh environment applications!
Source: Nova Electric
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:44 am CST
A Deadline is coming up on December 23, 2019 in the lawsuit for certain investors in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) and NASDAQ: ZYNE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation.
Source: Shareholders Foundation, Inc.
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:25 am CST
Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, XEV YOYO is Designed to Make Urban Motoring Cheaper, Greener & More Suited!
Source: Xev Srl
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:56 am CST
Intermountain Moroni Clinic is one of 17 clinics nationwide – and the only clinic in Utah and four western states – to be recognized for their efforts to help a large percentage of their patients effectively control their high blood pressure.
Source: Intermountain Healthcare
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:24 am CST
Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, Dionisos Pistachio is a producer of great tasting, gluten-free pistachio spread, butter and pesto.
Source: Dionisos Pistachio
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:00 am CST
On Air Parking recently launched discounted parking deals for New York City, New Jersey, and Los Angeles.
Source: On Air Parking
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:45 am CST
Fasttrack.aero has a reputation for providing reliable fast track services at Marrakech and Heathrow airports respectively.
Source: Fasttrack.aero
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:29 am CST
Santanna Energy Services is always looking for ways to give back!
Source: Santanna Energy Services
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:25 am CST
From black ice to hours spent on the road traveling for the holidays, the winter season can be a particularly dangerous time for drivers. Peruzzi Collision Center is standing by with auto body collision repair in Bensalem, PA, this winter for any drivers who have recently been involved in an accident.
Source: Peruzzi Collision Center
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:22 am CST
When it comes to vision inspection machines, the slightest mistake in its manufacturing can render large problems later down the line. For this reason, manufacturers need to show caution and care when producing such machines. More often than not, this is simply not the case. However, Shenzhen Sipotek Technology Co., Ltd. is a trusted name that has garnered a lot of attention for their recent vision inspection machines.
Source: ana_spencer
Posted on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:54 am CST
Support for Providence’s Climate Justice Plan & Opposition to Any Proposed Facilities on Allens Ave Likely To Worsen Pollution & Asthma Rates
Source: PROVIDENCE COALITION OF NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATIONS