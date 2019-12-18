Journalist and bloggers, Login or Register to customize this page

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 23, 2019 A Deadline is coming up on December 23, 2019 in the lawsuit for certain investors in Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) and NYSE: INFY stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

Host Maureen Metcalf Is Interviewed by Greg Moran, Discussing Top Trends for 2020- 2025 on Innovating Leadership, VoiceAmerica. December 2019- Phoenix, AZ: Conversation between Greg Moran, COO, Aware and Maureen Metcalf, CEO Innovative Leadership Institute about High Impact Trends for 2020 – 2025 airs on December 21, 2019, on Voice America

Luvyle.com Featuring the Season's Latest Picks Across Categories Sexy Tops for Women and Cute Sweatshirts to Stay Stylish this winter

Startprototyping Receives Recognition for Their Professional and Affordable Manufacturing Services One shouldn't let their ideas be hindered by slow manufacturing. To assist people in getting their prototypes developed, and welcomed into the physical world, Startprototyping is a rapid prototyping service that many depend on.

Olansi Healthcare Co., Ltd Showcase Their New Hydrogen Water Machine Hydrogen water machines require an extensive amount of knowledge and skill to develop. Most companies lack these primary qualities, which is why their end result is not always ideal. However, one that has managed to surpass the expectations of their customers in many ways is Olansi Healthcare Co, Ltd.

Luvyle.com Back with the Much Awaited Winter Collection for Women Hoodies, Sweaters, Cardigans, Sweatshirts and More

Luvyle.com, Women's Favorite Fashion Destination Is Back with Season's Hottest Trends Browse the Store Today for Long Cardigans, Cute Sweaters and Entire Range of Winter wear

Luvyle.com as the Most Favored Fashion Hub by Fashionistas Now Featuring the Season’s Hottest Clothes for Women, Blouses, Dresses and More

Luvyle.com Presenting the Season's Cutest Collection of Dresses and Clothes Casual Wear, Special Occasion Wear, Cute Christmas and New Year Dresses and More

Berrylook Unveils Pocket Friendly Collections Everything from Shift Dresses to boots and other accessories at competitive rates

TopVision Becomes the Go-to Option for Custom Design Vision Inspection Machines in China Optical inspection manufacturers often try to formulate a way to include both efficiency and affordability in their machines. However, cost cuts lead to worsening quality, whereas too high a quality leads to an expensive price. Thus, the proper balance is something that seems elusive to many.

Jasonmould Becomes One of the Premier Providers of Injection Molding Services in China Injection molding is a process whereby parts are produced by injecting molten material into a mold. It can be performed using a multitude of materials; however each requires careful attention and finesse. This is especially true for plastic molding. Most plastic injection molding companies are unable to hit the quality and standard that today's consumers demand.

K&P Hydraulic, Thailand's Leading Company Offering Full Line Hydraulic Services Hydraulic Hose and Equipment for Agriculture, Heavy Machinery, Automotive, Construction and Food Industries

22-Year-Old Florida State University Student Hilary Richards Launches BOO BOO BALL USA, High-End Luxury Plushie Couture Boo Boo Kits First of it's kind in the marketplace, the newly-launched Boo Boo Ball was created by 22-year-old Florida State University student Hilary Richards. The soft, squeezable plushie couture Boo Boo Kits were designed to calm anxiety, and comfort and soothe kids, teens, and grandparents, too. From bumps and scrapes, to stress and anxiety, Richards created the sweet lovable plushies to give hugs when they're needed most. Collect them all - Arlo Sheep, Lily Unicorn, Finn Shark & Mr. Lizarbocker. First of it's kind in the marketplace, the newly-launched Boo Boo Ball was created by 22-year-old Florida State University student Hilary Richards. The soft, squeezable plushie couture Boo Boo Kits were designed to calm anxiety, and comfort and soothe kids, teens, and grandparents, too. From bumps and scrapes, to stress and anxiety, Richards created the sweet lovable plushies to give hugs when they're needed most. Collect them all - Arlo Sheep, Lily Unicorn, Finn Shark & Mr. Lizarbocker.

L5 Enables Charging Vehicles Without Humans Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) are emerging. After 2025 AVs will grow with unexpected growth. Charging those vehicles without human interaction is L5's mission. Shared AVs will drive more than a 110K miles per year; much more than the current car average of 15K miles per year. Keeping shared AVs charged is already a growing challenge. With the L5 service mark and patent portfolio, customers recognize L5 as the path for highly reliable, electrification.

Durapak Supplies Is Offering Hand Held Bag Sealers, Hand Stretch Films, and Clear Resealable Bags in California Founded in the year 2000, Durapak Supplies is a specialized packaging and shipping material supplier serving the world from their warehouse in Los Angeles, California. The company has tested many methods to increase workplace efficiency and cut costs, reduce waste, such as minimizing advertising expenses by cutting printing and distributing numerous expensive catalogs. Its items are not drop-shipped from any third party's warehouse, but right from their warehouse in California close to Los Angeles. One can find industrial packaging supplies, shrink film wrap, polyolefin or PVC, PVC, and PET boxes, among many other products. Founded in the year 2000, Durapak Supplies is a specialized packaging and shipping material supplier serving the world from their warehouse in Los Angeles, California. The company has tested many methods to increase workplace efficiency and cut costs, reduce waste, such as minimizing advertising expenses by cutting printing and distributing numerous expensive catalogs. Its items are not drop-shipped from any third party's warehouse, but right from their warehouse in California close to Los Angeles. One can find industrial packaging supplies, shrink film wrap, polyolefin or PVC, PVC, and PET boxes, among many other products.

Nova Electric's New 72 VDC Ruggedized Rack Mount DC-AC Inverters Pure Sinewave units combine reliable transformer-isolated topology with rugged construction for rail and harsh environment applications! Pure Sinewave units combine reliable transformer-isolated topology with rugged construction for rail and harsh environment applications!

NASDAQ: ZYNE Investor Alert: Dec. 23rd Deadline in Lawsuit Against Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. A Deadline is coming up on December 23, 2019 in the lawsuit for certain investors in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) and NASDAQ: ZYNE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation. A Deadline is coming up on December 23, 2019 in the lawsuit for certain investors in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) and NASDAQ: ZYNE stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation.

XEV Launches Kickstarter Campaign for 3D Printed Electric Car Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, XEV YOYO is Designed to Make Urban Motoring Cheaper, Greener & More Suited!

Intermountain Moroni Clinic Receives National Award for Helping Patients Lower Their High Blood Pressure Intermountain Moroni Clinic is one of 17 clinics nationwide – and the only clinic in Utah and four western states – to be recognized for their efforts to help a large percentage of their patients effectively control their high blood pressure. Intermountain Moroni Clinic is one of 17 clinics nationwide – and the only clinic in Utah and four western states – to be recognized for their efforts to help a large percentage of their patients effectively control their high blood pressure.

"Dionisos Pistachio," All-Natural Pistachio Spreads and Butters, Now on Kickstarter! Now seeking community support via Kickstarter, Dionisos Pistachio is a producer of great tasting, gluten-free pistachio spread, butter and pesto.

Purchase Cheap City Parking Deals for NYC, New Jersey, and Los Angeles On Air Parking recently launched discounted parking deals for New York City, New Jersey, and Los Angeles. On Air Parking recently launched discounted parking deals for New York City, New Jersey, and Los Angeles.

Fasttrack.aero Offering Reliable Fast Track Airport Services at Marrakech and Heathrow Airport Fasttrack.aero has a reputation for providing reliable fast track services at Marrakech and Heathrow airports respectively. Fasttrack.aero has a reputation for providing reliable fast track services at Marrakech and Heathrow airports respectively.

Operation Christmas - Santanna Energy Services Santanna Energy Services is always looking for ways to give back! Santanna Energy Services is always looking for ways to give back!

Peruzzi Collision Center Offers Comprehensive Winter Auto Body Repairs From black ice to hours spent on the road traveling for the holidays, the winter season can be a particularly dangerous time for drivers. Peruzzi Collision Center is standing by with auto body collision repair in Bensalem, PA, this winter for any drivers who have recently been involved in an accident.

Shenzhen Sipotek Technology Co., Ltd.'s Visual Inspection Machine Garners Attention and Acclaim When it comes to vision inspection machines, the slightest mistake in its manufacturing can render large problems later down the line. For this reason, manufacturers need to show caution and care when producing such machines. More often than not, this is simply not the case. However, Shenzhen Sipotek Technology Co., Ltd. is a trusted name that has garnered a lot of attention for their recent vision inspection machines.

33 Organizations & Elected Officials Support City's Climate Justice Plan & Call for Protection of Children in Neighborhoods Disproportionately Affected by Asthma Rates Support for Providence’s Climate Justice Plan & Opposition to Any Proposed Facilities on Allens Ave Likely To Worsen Pollution & Asthma Rates Support for Providence’s Climate Justice Plan & Opposition to Any Proposed Facilities on Allens Ave Likely To Worsen Pollution & Asthma Rates