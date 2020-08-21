CSI Announces the Successful Purchase of Leo & Walt's Citgo in Hingham Mass

Gilford, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2020 --C-Store Investments, LLC (CSI) is a Northeast based consulting firm that provides advisory services to the Convenience Store and Retail Petroleum Industry. CSI is pleased to report that it has provided advisory and transactional services to Edgar Fayad on the successful purchase of Leo & Walt's Citgo in Braintree Massachusetts.



Specifically, CSI handled the purchase process for a service station at 258 Quincy Avenue in Braintree Massachusetts. This property is a station that sells gasoline and diesel fuel as well as offers service bays, inspections, repairs, and propane. CSI, known for their deep industry knowledge and contacts, was able to successfully guide the purchase of Leo & Walt's Citgo. This was done regardless of the pandemic in a timely and professional manner with a desirable outcome for both the buyer and the seller. Principal lead consultant at CSI was Aaron Cutler who assisted in shepherding the deal.



The buyer, Edgar Fayad is an operator with multiple service stations in the Boston area. According to Fayad, "I appreciate working with C-Store Investments and Aaron Cutler because Aaron has experience in many areas of this business, not just as a broker. I can bounce ideas off of him and I know I will get an honest, informed opinion from him on the business aspects of a deal, as well as expert guidance on the brokerage side."



The seller was represented by Walter Steinkrauss from Paramount Partners, a company based out of Quincy Massachusetts.



Aaron Cutler, Principal Consultant, C-Store Investments. Aaron has amassed 26 years of experience in the C-Store Industry. Since 1993 he has worked as a retailer, wholesaler, broker, station owner, and operator. He brings valuable in-depth industry knowledge and expertise that allows him to help clients maximize their investment value, exploit growth opportunities, and help buyers and sellers navigate the purchase and sale of c-stores and gas stations.



For more information on C-Store Investments, LLC., please visit www.cstoreinvestments.com or call us today at (781)749.3663