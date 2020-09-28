1 FWB Hookup App "Catch", Is Now Available on the Google Play Store

Brighton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2020 --A team of developers has launched a new dating app designed to fill the gap left behind by the closure of the Craigslist personal dating and casual encounter section back in 2018. The Catch app, launched for Android on the Google Play Store in September, aims to provide singles with more opportunities and much more fun.



Catch is a dating app designed to help users find fun, hookups and adventure through their smartphones. The app caters to singles looking for opposite-sex or same-sex encounters, as well as those in search of more open-minded, gender-fluid fun. Couples looking to experiment and explore can also find what they need on the app.



The developers of Catch believe that the app offers the first true alternative to the Craigslist personals section. While Tinder has become a popular choice for modern singles looking to find quick and easy matches, the team behind Catch does not feel that Tinder provides the same experience offered by the old Craigslist platform.



"Craigslist was far more than just a dating website," a spokesperson for Catch said. "It offered its users a sense of safety and anonymity, as well as community. Tinder cannot compete with this. We wanted to provide more than just a simple dating app with a few options to help you get laid. We wanted to create a real alternative to Craigslist's personals section – a place where users could feel safe and anonymous while finding great times and casual encounters with consenting adults."



The app is designed in a similar way to the now-departed Craigslist personals. Users create their accounts, then sign in, create a profile and post ads that describe who they are looking for, as well as what type of encounter they desire. While some users are searching for love and a serious relationship on the app, others simply want to add spice, sex and mystery to their lives, perhaps on a one-time basis only.



With detailed ads, users understand exactly what other users are looking for. Further, search and filtering options are provided in an effort to make finding the right kind of encounter straightforward and simple.



About Catch

The Catch app launched on September 2020. It is now available both on App Store and Google Play Store.



